MAR 21, 2023
Tips to keep your body fit during Ramzan
With the holy month of Ramadan approaching, Muslims around the world will be fasting from dusk to dawn
Source: Pexels
Ramadan 2023
Source: Pexels
Wondering how to keep your body fit and healthy during these 30-days? We have got you covered with a list of tips!
Tips to keep in mind
Skipping breakfast is a huge no in general. This pre-dawn meal is mandatory religiously and in terms of health as it will help you stay active during the day
Source: Pexels
Don’t skip Suhoor!
Try to stay away from fried food and avoid meals made up of only one food group. Keep a balanced diet consisting carbs, proteins, and fat
Source: Pexels
Have balanced meals
Source: Pexels
Drink water
Hydrating yourself is the way to go. Drinking gallons of water whenever you can will help you stay functional during the day
It is usually advised to consume warm dishes after a day of fasting. Soups can be easily digested and will keep the fluid levels intact
Source: Pexels
Add soups to your diet
Do not stop exercising but cut your workout routine to half. During Ramadan, strength training and Yoga can prove to be beneficial
Source: Pexels
Working out
Increase your vitamin intake and add nutritious fruits and veggies to your meals. It will increase your body’s metabolism and help it function better!
Source: Pexels
Incorporate various nutrients
Caffeine is available in beverages like Tea and Coffee and should be avoided as it stimulates water loss in the body
Source: Pexels
Avoid caffeine
Dates have been used traditionally to break fasts and make a great option for potassium intake. However, they pack a lot of sugar so go easy on them
Source: Pexels
Dates
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.