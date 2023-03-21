Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

Entertainment 

MAR 21, 2023

Tips to keep your body fit during Ramzan

With the holy month of Ramadan approaching, Muslims around the world will be fasting from dusk to dawn

Source: Pexels

Ramadan 2023

Source: Pexels

Wondering how to keep your body fit and healthy during these 30-days? We have got you covered with a list of tips!

Tips to keep in mind

Skipping breakfast is a huge no in general. This pre-dawn meal is mandatory religiously and in terms of health as it will help you stay active during the day

Source: Pexels

Don’t skip Suhoor!

Try to stay away from fried food and avoid meals made up of only one food group. Keep a balanced diet consisting carbs, proteins, and fat

Source: Pexels

Have balanced meals

Source: Pexels

Drink water 

Hydrating yourself is the way to go. Drinking gallons of water whenever you can will help you stay functional during the day

It is usually advised to consume warm dishes after a day of fasting. Soups can be easily digested and will keep the fluid levels intact

Source: Pexels

Add soups to your diet

Do not stop exercising but cut your workout routine to half. During Ramadan, strength training and Yoga can prove to be beneficial

Source: Pexels

Working out

Increase your vitamin intake and add nutritious fruits and veggies to your meals. It will increase your body’s metabolism and help it function better!

Source: Pexels

Incorporate various nutrients

Caffeine is available in beverages like Tea and Coffee and should be avoided as it stimulates water loss in the body

Source: Pexels

Avoid caffeine

Dates have been used traditionally to break fasts and make a great option for potassium intake. However, they pack a lot of sugar so go easy on them

Source: Pexels

Dates

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here