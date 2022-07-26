Heading 3

TMKOC fame Nidhi Bhanushali's gypsy life

Pramila Mandal

July 26, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nidhi Bhanushali is an avid nature lover who loves to visit unexplored locations and prefers in leading a gypsy life

 Mountains calling

Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram

Nidhi believes in adapting new skills while she explores various cultures. On her tour, she learned mosaic art and shared it with her fans

  Avant garde

Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram

Nidhi is a traveler at heart and leaves no stones unturned to stay close to nature

  Water baby

Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram

Nidhi had long luscious locks and she happily flaunted them in many snaps. She recently decided to chop them off and fans loved her new look

  à la mode

Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram

Surfing her way through tidy waves and proving that nothing is impossible.This adventurous activity has always been on her checklist. Watch her do it like a pro!

  Sun, sand & surf

Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram

Escaping the ordinary, Nidhi can always be seen experimenting on and adding new adventures in her travel diaries

  Smiling ear to ear

Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram

Time and again, she proves her love for all kinds of water bodies and is the happiest when she’s close to one

 Just gushing with joy

Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram

Nidhi again proves that she is never afraid to explore any corner and can be tagged as an avid traveler

 More adventure, less worry

Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram

Nidhi here can be seen spending time in an open field and singing her heart out

   Lost in the fields

Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram

Take a look at her feeling every bit of the fresh breeze by the sea. Don’t miss out on the fly dreadlocks!

    Feeling the fresh breeze

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik's best pics

Click Here