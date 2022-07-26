Heading 3
TMKOC fame Nidhi Bhanushali's gypsy life
Pramila Mandal
July 26, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nidhi Bhanushali is an avid nature lover who loves to visit unexplored locations and prefers in leading a gypsy life
Mountains calling
Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram
Nidhi believes in adapting new skills while she explores various cultures. On her tour, she learned mosaic art and shared it with her fans
Avant garde
Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram
Nidhi is a traveler at heart and leaves no stones unturned to stay close to nature
Water baby
Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram
Nidhi had long luscious locks and she happily flaunted them in many snaps. She recently decided to chop them off and fans loved her new look
à la mode
Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram
Surfing her way through tidy waves and proving that nothing is impossible.This adventurous activity has always been on her checklist. Watch her do it like a pro!
Sun, sand & surf
Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram
Escaping the ordinary, Nidhi can always be seen experimenting on and adding new adventures in her travel diaries
Smiling ear to ear
Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram
Time and again, she proves her love for all kinds of water bodies and is the happiest when she’s close to one
Just gushing with joy
Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram
Nidhi again proves that she is never afraid to explore any corner and can be tagged as an avid traveler
More adventure, less worry
Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram
Nidhi here can be seen spending time in an open field and singing her heart out
Lost in the fields
Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram
Take a look at her feeling every bit of the fresh breeze by the sea. Don’t miss out on the fly dreadlocks!
Feeling the fresh breeze
