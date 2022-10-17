Heading 3

Toddler Janhvi Kapoor with mom Sridevi

Akriti Anand

OCT 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sridevi Instagram

Like mother, like daughter

Sridevi dropped this picture with her 'Jaanu' on her Instagram handle. It is simply beautiful

Image: Sridevi Instagram

Collage of love

The late actress posted this collage featuring Janhvi's adorable childhood moments on her birthday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Birthday special

Recently, Janhvi remembered her mom on her birth anniversary with this throwback picture

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

'Best mom in the world'

Janhvi called Sridevi 'best mother in the world' as she dropped this sweet picture

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Twinning and winning

Throwback to baby Janhvi and Sridevi nailing the denim-on-denim trend

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Million-dollar smiles

The mother-daughter flashed their million-dollar smiles in this one

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Picture perfect

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor hold their baby Janhvi, who looks cute as a button in her bald look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Pretty girls

Sridevi and Janhvi looked pretty as they were all decked up in traditional outfits

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Happy moments

In this picture, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor are seen playing with their angel

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Monochromatic

This monochrome picture of Sridevi and Janhvi makes us go aww!

