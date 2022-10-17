Toddler Janhvi Kapoor with mom Sridevi
Akriti Anand
OCT 17, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sridevi Instagram
Like mother, like daughter
Sridevi dropped this picture with her 'Jaanu' on her Instagram handle. It is simply beautiful
Image: Sridevi Instagram
Collage of love
The late actress posted this collage featuring Janhvi's adorable childhood moments on her birthday
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Birthday special
Recently, Janhvi remembered her mom on her birth anniversary with this throwback picture
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
'Best mom in the world'
Janhvi called Sridevi 'best mother in the world' as she dropped this sweet picture
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Twinning and winning
Throwback to baby Janhvi and Sridevi nailing the denim-on-denim trend
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Million-dollar smiles
The mother-daughter flashed their million-dollar smiles in this one
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Picture perfect
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor hold their baby Janhvi, who looks cute as a button in her bald look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Pretty girls
Sridevi and Janhvi looked pretty as they were all decked up in traditional outfits
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Happy moments
In this picture, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor are seen playing with their angel
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Monochromatic
This monochrome picture of Sridevi and Janhvi makes us go aww!
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara Ali Khan’s date night outfits