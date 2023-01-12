JAN 12, 2023

Heading 3

Tollywood's Shocking Alleged Affairs

Aside from entertaining movie buffs with rich content over the years, the South film industry has also had its fair share of controversies, and linkups.

The other side

During the filming and promotions of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty became the talk of the town for their alleged linkup.

Anushka Shetty-Prabhas

While a lot was written about the pair, the duo has always maintained that there is nothing like that between the two.

Clearing the air

Nagarjuna was believed to be romantically involved with co-star Tabu while he was married to Amala.

Nagarjuna-Tabu

While the two made quite a few headlines back in 2006, eventually the rumors fizzled out, and all was good in the hood.

All good in the hood

Although Rana Daggubati is a married man now, he was said to have had an affair with fellow actor Trisha Krishnan.

Trisha-Rana Daggubati

Back in the day, Tamannaah Bhatia was speculated to be dating Tamil actor Karthi. However, the stunner later rubbished the rumors.

Tamannaah Bhatia-Karthi 

One of the most talked about link ups of all time was Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva

Nayanthara-Prabhu Deva

The main reason for the couple gaining the limelight was that the choreographer was married at the time.

An affair to remember

South actress Raai Laxmi was believed to be in a relationship with former Indian Cricketer Sreesanth. 

Raai Laxmi-Sreesanth

