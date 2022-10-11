Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen:
Family album
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram
Daddy's No 1 Fan
Gisele posted an adorable Father's Day tribute for Tom Brady where his "number one cheerleader" aka daughter Vivian Brady was seen sweetly kissing him
Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram
Happy Smiles
On Tom's birthday, Gisele shared one of the sweetest photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as he shared wide smiles while posing in a post-game photo with the kids
Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram
Perfect Family
Earlier this year, Tom Brady had announced his retirement though he cancelled it later and to celebrate his successful career, Gisele had posted this beautiful family photo
Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram
To ring in Easter celebrations, Gisele shared a gorgeous sunset snap with Tom and their kids from a beautiful location
Celebratory Mood
Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram
Cheering for Dad
Gisele and her kids have been the biggest cheerleaders for Brady in his game over the years and this cute moment showcases them all set to wish him luck before a big game
Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram
Halloween Ready
There's nothing cuter than a family getting into the Halloween spirit and decking up in quirky outfits for the same and we love how the Brady family embraced the spirit
Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram
Hugs and Kisses
Gisele posted this adorable photo of Tom receiving sweet hugs and kisses from his kids and its truly a frame-worthy moment
Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram
Seflie Time
This selfie of the happy couple from 2018 is beyond special as it captures Brady and Bündchen's romantic moment from the beach
Image: Tom Brady Instagram
The Brady Kids
This sweet snap of the Brady kids sporting matching jerseys was shared by Tom on his Instagram as he wrote, "Now this makes my day!"
Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram
Mommy's Moment
Gisele shared an adorable moment with her kids on Mother's Day as she shared a sweet glimpse of her morning cuddles with them
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: All About Selena Gomez's documentary