Heading 3

​​Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen:

Family album

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram

Daddy's No 1 Fan

Gisele posted an adorable Father's Day tribute for Tom Brady where his "number one cheerleader" aka daughter Vivian Brady was seen sweetly kissing him

Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram

Happy Smiles

On Tom's birthday, Gisele shared one of the sweetest photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as he shared wide smiles while posing in a post-game photo with the kids

Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram

Perfect Family

Earlier this year, Tom Brady had announced his retirement though he cancelled it later and to celebrate his successful career, Gisele had posted this beautiful family photo

Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram

To ring in Easter celebrations, Gisele shared a gorgeous sunset snap with Tom and their kids from a beautiful location

Celebratory Mood

Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram

Cheering for Dad

Gisele and her kids have been the biggest cheerleaders for Brady in his game over the years and this cute moment showcases them all set to wish him luck before a big game

Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram

Halloween Ready

There's nothing cuter than a family getting into the Halloween spirit and decking up in quirky outfits for the same and we love how the Brady family embraced the spirit

Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram

Hugs and Kisses

Gisele posted this adorable photo of Tom receiving sweet hugs and kisses from his kids and its truly a frame-worthy moment

Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram

Seflie Time

This selfie of the happy couple from 2018 is beyond special as it captures Brady and Bündchen's romantic moment from the beach

Image: Tom Brady Instagram

The Brady Kids

This sweet snap of the Brady kids sporting matching jerseys was shared by Tom on his Instagram as he wrote, "Now this makes my day!"

Image: Gisele Bündchen Instagram

Mommy's Moment

Gisele shared an adorable moment with her kids on Mother's Day as she shared a sweet glimpse of her morning cuddles with them

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: All About Selena Gomez's documentary

Click Here