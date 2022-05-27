Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
May 27, 2022
Tom Cruise: Career Highlights
Breakthrough Role
Tom Cruise began his acting career in the early 1980s and his breakthrough role was in the 1983 film Risky Business
Cruise emerged as an absolutely impressive action star with his performance in one of the biggest hits of his early career, Top Gun which released in 1986
Action Star
Tom Cruise became one of Hollywood's most successful actors with films such as Rain Man, A Few Good Men and Jerry Maguire among others as the films enjoyed massive commercial success
Commercial Success
Among Tom Cruise's career's biggest hits, the actor's action franchise, Mission Impossible has enjoyed massive global success
Mission Impossible
While Tom Cruise has been nominated at the Oscars for his performance in films such as Born on the Fourth of July and Magnolia, he is yet to win one
Academy Awards
In his career, Cruise has managed to work with some of the biggest directors including Stanley Kubrick and Steven Spielberg
Directors
In 2020, it was reported that Tom Cruise will be starring in Doug Liman's movie that will be shot partially in space
Space Movie
Tom Cruise received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 1986 following the massive success of his film, Top Gun
Hollywood Walk of Fame
Tom Cruise has not only acted in but also produced several films that he has starred in including Mission: Impossible, Without Limits, Mission: Impossible 2, and The Others
Producer
Tom Cruise has been a trained pilot since 1994 and for Top Gun: Maverick, the actor also designed a special training for his co-stars
Top Gun: Maverick
