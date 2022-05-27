Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar

May 27, 2022

Heading 3

Tom Cruise: Career Highlights

Breakthrough Role

Image: Getty Images

Tom Cruise began his acting career in the early 1980s and his breakthrough role was in the 1983 film Risky Business

Cruise emerged as an absolutely impressive action star with his performance in one of the biggest hits of his early career, Top Gun which released in 1986

Image: Getty Images

Action Star

Tom Cruise became one of Hollywood's most successful actors with films such as Rain Man, A Few Good Men and Jerry Maguire among others as the films enjoyed massive commercial success

Commercial Success

Image: Getty Images

Among Tom Cruise's career's biggest hits, the actor's action franchise, Mission Impossible has enjoyed massive global success

Image: Getty Images

Mission Impossible

Image: Getty Images

While Tom Cruise has been nominated at the Oscars for his performance in films such as Born on the Fourth of July and Magnolia, he is yet to win one

Academy Awards

Image: Getty Images

In his career, Cruise has managed to work with some of the biggest directors including Stanley Kubrick and Steven Spielberg

Directors

Image: Getty Images

In 2020, it was reported that Tom Cruise will be starring in Doug Liman's movie that will be shot partially in space

Space Movie

Image: Getty Images

Tom Cruise received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 1986 following the massive success of his film, Top Gun

Hollywood Walk of Fame

Image: Getty Images

Tom Cruise has not only acted in but also produced several films that he has starred in including  Mission: Impossible, Without Limits, Mission: Impossible 2, and The Others

Producer

Image: Getty Images

Tom Cruise has been a trained pilot since 1994 and for Top Gun: Maverick, the actor also designed a special training for his co-stars

Top Gun: Maverick

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celeb Couples Iconic Cannes looks

Click Here