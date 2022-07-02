Heading 3

Tom Cruise's relationship history

JULY 02, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Tom and Nicole met on the sets of Days of Thunder and got married in 1990. They also adopted two kids but eventually split up in 2001

Nicole Kidman

Image: Getty Images

Heather Locklear went on a single date with Cruise after meeting him at an audition early on in his career although the couple didn't date after that

Heather Locklear

Image: Getty Images

Cher and Tom Cruise reportedly met at Madonna and Sean Penn's wedding and shortly after that had a brief relationship that didn't last long

Cher

Image: Getty Images

The Risky Business co-stars dated in real life and their relationship lasted two years reportedly

Rebecca De Mornay

Image: Getty Images

Penelope and Tom worked together in Vanilla Sky and dated after the same in 2001 although their relationship eventually ended in 2004

Penelope Cruz

Image: Getty Images

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's affair was the most iconic one from the 2000s and the couple also tied the knot in 2006 although eventually filed for divorce in 2012

Katie Holmes

Image: Getty Images

Tom Cruise sparked romance rumours with his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell in 20202. They were also spotted attending Wimbledon with Pom Klementieff

Hayley Atwell

Image: Getty Images

Cruise and Mimi Rogers tied the knot in May 1987 although their marriage didn't last very long as they eventually split in 1990

Mimi Rogers

Image: Getty Images

Melissa Gilbert and Tom Cruise reportedly dated in the 1980s. Gilbert called Cruise a "good kisser" on Andy Cohen's talk show in 2014

Melissa Gilbert 

Image: Getty Images

According to reports, the General Hospital actress dated Tom Cruise from late 2004 to early 2005

Nazanin Boniadi

