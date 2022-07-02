Heading 3
Tom Cruise's relationship history
JULY 02, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Tom and Nicole met on the sets of Days of Thunder and got married in 1990. They also adopted two kids but eventually split up in 2001
Nicole Kidman
Image: Getty Images
Heather Locklear went on a single date with Cruise after meeting him at an audition early on in his career although the couple didn't date after that
Heather Locklear
Image: Getty Images
Cher and Tom Cruise reportedly met at Madonna and Sean Penn's wedding and shortly after that had a brief relationship that didn't last long
Cher
Image: Getty Images
The Risky Business co-stars dated in real life and their relationship lasted two years reportedly
Rebecca De Mornay
Image: Getty Images
Penelope and Tom worked together in Vanilla Sky and dated after the same in 2001 although their relationship eventually ended in 2004
Penelope Cruz
Image: Getty Images
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's affair was the most iconic one from the 2000s and the couple also tied the knot in 2006 although eventually filed for divorce in 2012
Katie Holmes
Image: Getty Images
Tom Cruise sparked romance rumours with his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell in 20202. They were also spotted attending Wimbledon with Pom Klementieff
Hayley Atwell
Image: Getty Images
Cruise and Mimi Rogers tied the knot in May 1987 although their marriage didn't last very long as they eventually split in 1990
Mimi Rogers
Image: Getty Images
Melissa Gilbert and Tom Cruise reportedly dated in the 1980s. Gilbert called Cruise a "good kisser" on Andy Cohen's talk show in 2014
Melissa Gilbert
Image: Getty Images
According to reports, the General Hospital actress dated Tom Cruise from late 2004 to early 2005
Nazanin Boniadi
