Surabhi Redkar
May 13, 2022
Tom Hiddleston's best performances
Crimson Peak
In Guillermo del Toro’s Victorian Gothic film, Tom Hiddleston played Sir Thomas Sharpe. The actor's ability to make this character the perfect anti-hero is admirable
In Jarmusch’s dramedy vampire film, Hiddleston seems like the perfect choice to play a vampire and his role as Adam remains memorable until today
Only Lovers Left Alive
Tom Hiddleston gets to play the quintessential posh bad boy in this film opposite Rachel Weisz and it's a delicious role to see him in the film, The Deep Blue Sea
The Deep Blue Sea
In Thor, we meet Hiddleston's Loki for the first time and it's right then that the actor showcases why he's perfect to play the God of Mischief
Thor
In Marvel's series titled Loki, Hiddleston shows a very different side of his character and this layered performance makes a stand out one his career
Loki
Tom Hiddleston plays Robert Laing in this film and while his performance is admirable it's also his role as the narrator of the film that needs to be lauded
High Rise
As Captain James Conrad, Tom Hiddleston puts up a badass performance and the actor successfully showcases his action talents in this one
Kong: Skull Island
Midnight in Paris stars Hiddleston in the role of The Great Gatsby writer F. Scott Fitzgerald and somehow the actor fits perfectly into this role
Midnight in Paris
In his latest show, Tom Hiddleston impressively plays a local pastor, Will Ransome opposite Claire Danes
The Essex Serpent
In this 2010 film, Hiddleston plays the character of Edward with a subtlety that's beyond amazing and it's his layered performance that wins hearts
Archipelago
