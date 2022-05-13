Entertainment

Tom Hiddleston's best performances

Crimson Peak

Image: Getty Images

In Guillermo del Toro’s Victorian Gothic film, Tom Hiddleston played Sir Thomas Sharpe. The actor's ability to make this character the perfect anti-hero is admirable

In Jarmusch’s dramedy vampire film, Hiddleston seems like the perfect choice to play a vampire and his role as Adam remains memorable until today

Image: Getty Images

Only Lovers Left Alive

Tom Hiddleston gets to play the quintessential posh bad boy in this film opposite Rachel Weisz and it's a delicious role to see him in the film, The Deep Blue Sea

The Deep Blue Sea

Image: Getty Images

In Thor, we meet Hiddleston's Loki for the first time and it's right then that the actor showcases why he's perfect to play the God of Mischief

Image: Getty Images

Thor

Image: IMDb

In Marvel's series titled Loki, Hiddleston shows a very different side of his character and this layered performance makes a stand out one his career

Loki

Image: Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston plays Robert Laing in this film and while his performance is admirable it's also his role as the narrator of the film that needs to be lauded

High Rise

Image: Getty Images

As Captain James Conrad, Tom Hiddleston puts up a badass performance and the actor successfully showcases his action talents in this one

Kong: Skull Island

Image: Getty Images

Midnight in Paris stars Hiddleston in the role of The Great Gatsby writer F. Scott Fitzgerald and somehow the actor fits perfectly into this role

Midnight in Paris

Image: Getty Images

In his latest show, Tom Hiddleston impressively plays a local pastor, Will Ransome opposite Claire Danes

The Essex Serpent

Image: Getty Images

In this 2010 film, Hiddleston plays the character of Edward with a subtlety that's beyond amazing and it's his layered performance that wins hearts

Archipelago

