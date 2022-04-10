Entertainment

Itisha Arya

April 10, 2022

Tom Holland and Zendaya: Romance Rewind

Couture couple

Image: Getty Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya look so in love as they attended Spider-Man: No Way Home's Los Angeles Premiere

The duo make their first red carpet appearance as a couple for the London premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Image: Getty Images

Red carpet appearance

The duo posed for the camera at the world premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles and looked breathtaking

Stylish couple

Image: Getty Images

The co-stars were all smiles on the red carpet at the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming in Barcelona, Spain

Image: Getty Images

All smiles

Color-coordinated

Image: Getty Images

Zendaya donned a beautiful midi dress for the Spider-Man: Homecoming Madrid photocall, while Holland complemented her in a blue suit jacket

Image: Getty Images

This one is maybe before they started dating, but the chemistry was always there!

Comic Con 2016

Image: Getty Images

After several headline-making press appearances and quiet dates in a row, the duo attended Sirius XM Town Hall event looking all happy and radiant

Sirius XM Town Hall

Image: Getty Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya adorably held hands during date night in New York

Street style icons

Image: Zendaya Instagram

Referring to him as "My Spider-Man", Zendaya dropped a photo of the actor from the film's set

Zendaya's appreciation post

Image: Tom Holland Instagram

Tom Holland uploaded a gorgeous photo of the two on Instagram, captioning it "My MJ", and our hearts were full

Tom melting hearts

