Itisha Arya
April 10, 2022
Tom Holland and Zendaya: Romance Rewind
Couture couple
Image: Getty Images
Tom Holland and Zendaya look so in love as they attended Spider-Man: No Way Home's Los Angeles Premiere
The duo make their first red carpet appearance as a couple for the London premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home
Image: Getty Images
Red carpet appearance
The duo posed for the camera at the world premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles and looked breathtaking
Stylish couple
Image: Getty Images
The co-stars were all smiles on the red carpet at the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming in Barcelona, Spain
Image: Getty Images
All smiles
Color-coordinated
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya donned a beautiful midi dress for the Spider-Man: Homecoming Madrid photocall, while Holland complemented her in a blue suit jacket
Image: Getty Images
This one is maybe before they started dating, but the chemistry was always there!
Comic Con 2016
Image: Getty Images
After several headline-making press appearances and quiet dates in a row, the duo attended Sirius XM Town Hall event looking all happy and radiant
Sirius XM Town Hall
Image: Getty Images
Tom Holland and Zendaya adorably held hands during date night in New York
Street style icons
Image: Zendaya Instagram
Referring to him as "My Spider-Man", Zendaya dropped a photo of the actor from the film's set
Zendaya's appreciation post
Image: Tom Holland Instagram
Tom Holland uploaded a gorgeous photo of the two on Instagram, captioning it "My MJ", and our hearts were full
Tom melting hearts
