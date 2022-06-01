Heading 3
Tom Holland's unknown facts
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Tom Holland got a tattoo on the bottom of his foot after landing the role of the superhero in his first film Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017
Spider-Man Tattoo
Much before he played Spider-Man, Holland played Billy Elliot on the West End stage and for his role, the actor was trained in Ballet dancing
Billy Elliot
Tom Holland revealed in one of his interviews with GQ that he is a massive fan of golf and plays the sport wherever he is even during promotional tours in other countries
Favourite Sport
Tom Holland went undercover in an NYC high school to prepare for his role as Peter Parker who is an American kid as opposed to his personal experience of growing up in Britain
Undercover Role
While the couple sparked romance rumours for a long time, the Spider-Man couple made it official on social media after Holland called his lady love "My MJ" on Instagram
Zendaya Romance
Image: Tom Holland Instagram
The Spider-Man: No Way Home star has three siblings, brothers Harry, Paddy and Sam Holland who often feature on the actor's Instagram account in goofy posts
Siblings
Tom Holland isn't a fan of his own MCU films but has previously maintained that Iron Man and Thor: Ragnarok are the actor's favourite films
Favourite MCU Film
Holland once revealed that he received the best career advice from Scarlet Witch aka Elizabeth Olsen who told him "No" is a sentence to help him deal with people-pleasing
Best Career Advice
While only three actors have played the role of Spider-Man till now, at 19 Tom Holland became the youngest actor to bag the role after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield
Youngest Spider-Man
Tom Holland was first offered the role of Nick Jonas' Seaplane McDonough in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle but the actor had to pass on the project due to Spider-Man dates
Jumanji Role
