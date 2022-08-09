Heading 3
Tom Sturridge: Lesser known facts
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Tom Sturridge is known to be one of the most talented actors and he has also received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in the Broadway show, Orphans
Tony Nomination
Image: Getty Images
Tom Sturridge is known to be one of the closest friends of Robert Pattinson. Both the actors who grew up in London have been known to share a great bond
Robert Pattinson
Image: Getty Images
Tom Sturridge was initially supposed to star as the lead in the 2008 film, Jumper but was replaced by Hayden Christensen
Jumper
Image: Getty Images
Sturridge began his career as a child actor and starred in the 1996 television adaptation of Gulliver's Travels, directed by his father.
Child Actor
Image: Getty Images
Tom Sturridge is a father to Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge who he shares with ex Sienna Miller. The duo parent co-parent their daughter
Co-parenting
Image: Getty Images
Tom Sturridge has also collaborated with Jake Gyllenhaal for the broadway production of Sea Wall/A Life
Jake Gyllenhaal
Image: Getty Images
Tom Sturridge comes from a family of actors including himself, his mother Phoebe Nicholls as well as his siblings, , Arthur and Matilda
Family
Image: Netflix
In the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, Tom Sturridge stars as Morpheus aka the Lord of Dreams
The Sandman
Image: Netflix
The Sandman star has no presence on social media and doesn't have accounts on any platforms including Twitter and Instagram
Social Media
Image: Netflix
As per Neil Gaiman, Sturridge beat out "fifteen hundred" other actors who auditioned to play Dream of the Endless in The Sandman
Morpheus Role
