​​Tom Sturridge: Lesser known facts

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 09, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Tom Sturridge is known to be one of the most talented actors and he has also received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in the Broadway show, Orphans

Tony Nomination

Image: Getty Images

Tom Sturridge is known to be one of the closest friends of Robert Pattinson. Both the actors who grew up in London have been known to share a great bond

Robert Pattinson

Image: Getty Images

Tom Sturridge was initially supposed to star as the lead in the 2008 film, Jumper but was replaced by Hayden Christensen

Jumper

Image: Getty Images 

Sturridge began his career as a child actor and starred in the 1996 television adaptation of Gulliver's Travels, directed by his father.

Child Actor

Image: Getty Images

Tom Sturridge is a father to Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge who he shares with ex Sienna Miller. The duo parent co-parent their daughter

Co-parenting 

Image: Getty Images

Tom Sturridge has also collaborated with Jake Gyllenhaal for the broadway production of Sea Wall/A Life

Jake Gyllenhaal

Image: Getty Images

Tom Sturridge comes from a family of actors including himself, his mother Phoebe Nicholls as well as his siblings, , Arthur and Matilda

Family

Image: Netflix

In the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, Tom Sturridge stars as Morpheus aka the Lord of Dreams

The Sandman

Image: Netflix

The Sandman star has no presence on social media and doesn't have accounts on any platforms including Twitter and Instagram

Social Media

Image: Netflix

As per Neil Gaiman, Sturridge beat out "fifteen hundred" other actors who auditioned to play Dream of the Endless in The Sandman

Morpheus Role

