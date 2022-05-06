Talk about being a hot nerd – Lee Jun Ho is always ready to expand his academic horizons. Not only does he have a bachelor’s degree in performing arts and media studies, but he also has a master’s degree in film arts
He made headlines not only for his talents but also for bearing semblance to the superstar Rain. Given that Rain was one of the hottest stars in the early 2000s, being dubbed “Little Rain” captivated the attention of many
When he made a guest appearance on I Live Alone in 2021, his home gym was revealed to the public, which made all gym rats green with envy. The actor also shared his vigorous workout routine
The charming actor is a dad – a cat dad, to be more precise – of not just 1 but 4 beautiful felines: Johnny, Weol, Cookie, and Bok
2PM used to be the boy group fangirls would swoon over, and they set the bar high with their jaw-dropping acrobatic moves and beast-like image
In 2011, he participated in composing Give It To Me, which is part of the Hands Up album. To top it off, he also worked on a Japanese song titled If You Are Here in 2012. Acting, performing onstage, and even producing
The 58th Baeksang Awards took place on 6th May 2022, and all eyes were on the prize for the Best Actor award. Lee Jun Ho was up against fierce competition such as Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae and D.P.’s Jung Hae In
It hasn’t been confirmed whether Lee Jun Ho truly owns the luxurious sports car, but one thing’s for certain: he’s a sports car enthusiast who’s known to drive a McLaren Automotive and Lamborghini.
One of the keywords that come to mind when we think of 2PM is acrobatics. The boy group poured every ounce of blood, sweat, and tears into pulling off unique choreography that would set them apart from the rest
In The Red Sleeve, Lee Jun Ho played a prince who ascended the throne. Given that the prince was right-handed, the actor had to practice using a pair of chopsticks with his right hand