Top 10 3rd-Gen K-pop groups

BTS, a powerhouse group, has propelled K-pop worldwide, making headlines with their record-breaking achievements

BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC’s Instagram

EXO is a legendary K-pop sensation known for its unparalleled talent and global impact

EXO

Image: SM Entertainment 

TWICE is a chart-topping K-pop girl group celebrated for their infectious music and captivating performances

TWICE

Image:  TWICE’s Instagram

BLACKPINK is a groundbreaking K-pop group renowned for their fierce charisma and global musical influence worldwide

BLACKPINK

Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram

Red Velvet is a versatile K-pop group celebrated for its distinctive music, unique themes, and captivating stage presence

Red Velvet

Image: Red Velvet’s official Instagram

SEVENTEEN is a multi-talented K-pop group known for their synchronized performances and innovative music

SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment

MAMAMOO is a vocally powerful K-pop group known for their dynamic performances and soulful music

Image: MAMAMOO’s Instagram

MAMAMOO

GOT7 is an energetic seven-membered K-pop group celebrated for their captivating choreography and diverse musical styles

Image: GOT7’s Instagram

GOT7 

MONSTA X is a fierce K-pop group known for their powerful performances and genre-blending music

MONSTAX

Image: Starship Entertainment

Known for its members and subunits, NCT is an innovative K-pop group recognized for its limitless lineup and boundary-pushing music

NCT

Image: SM Entertainment

