Top 10 3rd-Gen K-pop groups
BTS, a powerhouse group, has propelled K-pop worldwide, making headlines with their record-breaking achievements
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC’s Instagram
EXO is a legendary K-pop sensation known for its unparalleled talent and global impact
Image: SM Entertainment
TWICE is a chart-topping K-pop girl group celebrated for their infectious music and captivating performances
Image: TWICE’s Instagram
BLACKPINK is a groundbreaking K-pop group renowned for their fierce charisma and global musical influence worldwide
Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram
Red Velvet is a versatile K-pop group celebrated for its distinctive music, unique themes, and captivating stage presence
Image: Red Velvet’s official Instagram
SEVENTEEN is a multi-talented K-pop group known for their synchronized performances and innovative music
Image: Pledis Entertainment
MAMAMOO is a vocally powerful K-pop group known for their dynamic performances and soulful music
Image: MAMAMOO’s Instagram
GOT7 is an energetic seven-membered K-pop group celebrated for their captivating choreography and diverse musical styles
Image: GOT7’s Instagram
MONSTA X is a fierce K-pop group known for their powerful performances and genre-blending music
Image: Starship Entertainment
Known for its members and subunits, NCT is an innovative K-pop group recognized for its limitless lineup and boundary-pushing music
Image: SM Entertainment