Top 10 3rd gen K-pop idol turned actors
D.O. debuted in the movie Cart and was ranked the top idol-actor in 2014. He then made his small-screen debut in It's Okay, That's Love, earning praise and a Best New Actor nomination at the 51st Baeksang Arts Awards
Image credits- EXO’s official Instagram
D.O.- EXO
Yook Sung-jae is a versatile talent known for singing, acting, and hosting. He started with cameos in The Heirs and Reply 1994, later landing a lead role in Who Are You: School 2015
Image credits- Yook Sungjae’s Instagram
Yook Sungjae- BTOB
Before taking on lead roles, Jinyoung appeared in K-dramas like Dream High 2 and played younger versions of male leads in popular shows such as My Love Eun Dong, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and When My Love Blooms
Image credits- Jinyoung’s Instagram
Jinyoung- GOT7
Rowoon gained recognition with a supporting role in Where Stars Land but rose to fame as the endearing Haru in Extraordinary You. Most recently, he appeared in Destined With You
Image Credits- Rowoon’s Instagram
Rowoon- SF9
The BLACKPINK member recently starred in Snowdrop and made her acting debut in The Producers. She's also set to appear in the upcoming movie Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman
Image credits- Jisoo’s Instagram
Jisoo- BLACKPINK
Joy's versatile acting range was showcased when she debuted as the female lead in tvN's The Liar and His Lover, earning her the Newcomer Award at the OSEN Cable TV Awards that year
Image credits- Joy’s official Instagram
Joy- Red Velvet
He debuted with To Be Continued alongside ASTRO members and then became the love interest in My ID is Gangnam Beauty, boosting his popularity as a rising actor with more roles to come
Image Credits- Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram
Cha Eun Woo- ASTRO
EXO's Suho, currently starring in Behind Your Touch, has established himself as an actor. He made his acting debut in 2016 with the indie film One Way Trip
Image credits- Suho’s Instagram
Suho- EXO
K-pop idol V took on a supporting role in the K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016, marking his first venture into small-screen acting as Han Sung
Image credits- V’s official Instagram
V- BTS
Image credits- Eunbin’s official Instagram
Eunbin was seen in the webdrama Duty after school. She appeared in the first episode of the contemporary historical drama Youth of May, the teen K-dramas At a Distance, Spring is Green and Dear.M
Eunbin- CLC