Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 12, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 3rd generation female groups

With a unique blend of pop, R&B, and experimental sounds, Red Velvet pushes boundaries and delivers stunning vocals and captivating performances

Image:  SM Entertainment 

Red Velvet

Renowned for their vocal prowess, MAMAMOO empowers with soulful vocals, strong stage presence, and a touch of humor in their music

Image:  Rainbow Bridge World

MAMAMOO

LABOUM's energetic and bright concepts showcase their youthful charm and catchy melodies, making them a refreshing addition to the K-pop scene

Image:  Interpark Music Plus

LABOUM

TWICE charms the world with their bubbly personalities and addictive tunes. Their diverse concepts, from cute to mature, demonstrate their remarkable versatility

Image:  JYP Entertainment 

TWICE

BLACKPINK is a global sensation known for their powerful vocals, fierce raps, and undeniable charisma. Their fashion sense and trendy music solidify their status as icons

Image:  YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK

MOMOLAND brings the heat with their vibrant energy and electrifying performances. Their energetic dances and catchy songs are guaranteed to get you moving

Image:  MLD Entertainment

MOMOLAND

Dreamcatcher breaks the mold with their unique rock-infused K-Pop sound and captivating dark-themed concepts. Their powerful vocals and captivating choreography set them apart

Image:  SONY MUSIC KOREA

Dreamcatcher

Weki Meki's youthful energy and bright concepts bring joy and positive vibes. Their strong vocals and synchronized choreography make them a force to be reckoned with

 Image:  Fantagio Entertainment

Weki Meki

OH MY GIRL captivates with their sweet vocals, airy melodies, and fairy-like concepts. They offer a refreshing escape with their whimsical and innocent charm

Image:  WM Entertainment

OH MY GIRL

WJSN's magical concept and diverse sub-units showcase their talent and versatility. With powerful vocals, captivating performances, and a touch of mystery, they continue to enchant audiences

Image:  Starship Entertainment 

WJSN (Cosmic Girls)

