Top 10 3rd generation female groups
With a unique blend of pop, R&B, and experimental sounds, Red Velvet pushes boundaries and delivers stunning vocals and captivating performances
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet
Renowned for their vocal prowess, MAMAMOO empowers with soulful vocals, strong stage presence, and a touch of humor in their music
Image: Rainbow Bridge World
MAMAMOO
LABOUM's energetic and bright concepts showcase their youthful charm and catchy melodies, making them a refreshing addition to the K-pop scene
Image: Interpark Music Plus
LABOUM
TWICE charms the world with their bubbly personalities and addictive tunes. Their diverse concepts, from cute to mature, demonstrate their remarkable versatility
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
BLACKPINK is a global sensation known for their powerful vocals, fierce raps, and undeniable charisma. Their fashion sense and trendy music solidify their status as icons
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK
MOMOLAND brings the heat with their vibrant energy and electrifying performances. Their energetic dances and catchy songs are guaranteed to get you moving
Image: MLD Entertainment
MOMOLAND
Dreamcatcher breaks the mold with their unique rock-infused K-Pop sound and captivating dark-themed concepts. Their powerful vocals and captivating choreography set them apart
Image: SONY MUSIC KOREA
Dreamcatcher
Weki Meki's youthful energy and bright concepts bring joy and positive vibes. Their strong vocals and synchronized choreography make them a force to be reckoned with
Image: Fantagio Entertainment
Weki Meki
OH MY GIRL captivates with their sweet vocals, airy melodies, and fairy-like concepts. They offer a refreshing escape with their whimsical and innocent charm
Image: WM Entertainment
OH MY GIRL
WJSN's magical concept and diverse sub-units showcase their talent and versatility. With powerful vocals, captivating performances, and a touch of mystery, they continue to enchant audiences
Image: Starship Entertainment
WJSN (Cosmic Girls)