april 17, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 3rd generation male rappers

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Suga (BTS): 

Suga, known for his introspective lyrics and smooth flow, captivates with his emotionally charged verses, bringing depth and authenticity to BTS's discography

J-Hope's dynamic rap style injects energy into BTS's tracks, delivering powerful verses with charismatic flair and setting stages ablaze with his electrifying performances

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope (BTS): 

Chanyeol's rap skills shine in EXO's songs, blending seamlessly with his group's diverse sound, adding depth and intensity to their music with his distinct tone

Image: SM Entertainment

Chanyeol (EXO): 

Bobby's explosive rap delivery and raw lyrics command attention, showcasing his versatility and charisma as a rapper, making him a standout artist in the K-pop industry

Image: YG Entertainment

Bobby (iKON): 

Zico's innovative rap style and lyrical genius push boundaries, crafting dynamic verses that captivate listeners and solidify his status as one of K-pop's most influential rappers

Image: KOZ Entertainment

Zico (Block B): 

RM's introspective lyricism and smooth flow reflect his deep introspection, with thought-provoking verses that resonate with fans, solidifying his reputation as a rapper and songwriter

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS): 

Han's poetic lyricism and emotive delivery set him apart, weaving personal narratives into Stray Kids' music, earning him recognition as a talented rapper and lyricist

Han (Stray Kids): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Mark's rap versatility shines in NCT's diverse discography, seamlessly transitioning between styles and languages, showcasing his adaptability and skill as a rapper

Image: SM Entertainment

Mark (NCT): 

Jooheon's fiery rap delivery and charismatic stage presence command attention, infusing MONSTA X's music with energy and passion, solidifying his position as a standout rapper in K-pop

Jooheon (MONSTA X): 

Image: Starship Entertainment

B.I's lyrical depth and emotive delivery leave a lasting impression, with his introspective verses resonating with listeners, cementing his legacy as a talented rapper and songwriter

B.I (formerly of iKON): 

Image: Independent

