Top 10 3rd generation male rappers
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga (BTS):
Suga, known for his introspective lyrics and smooth flow, captivates with his emotionally charged verses, bringing depth and authenticity to BTS's discography
J-Hope's dynamic rap style injects energy into BTS's tracks, delivering powerful verses with charismatic flair and setting stages ablaze with his electrifying performances
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope (BTS):
Chanyeol's rap skills shine in EXO's songs, blending seamlessly with his group's diverse sound, adding depth and intensity to their music with his distinct tone
Image: SM Entertainment
Chanyeol (EXO):
Bobby's explosive rap delivery and raw lyrics command attention, showcasing his versatility and charisma as a rapper, making him a standout artist in the K-pop industry
Image: YG Entertainment
Bobby (iKON):
Zico's innovative rap style and lyrical genius push boundaries, crafting dynamic verses that captivate listeners and solidify his status as one of K-pop's most influential rappers
Image: KOZ Entertainment
Zico (Block B):
RM's introspective lyricism and smooth flow reflect his deep introspection, with thought-provoking verses that resonate with fans, solidifying his reputation as a rapper and songwriter
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS):
Han's poetic lyricism and emotive delivery set him apart, weaving personal narratives into Stray Kids' music, earning him recognition as a talented rapper and lyricist
Han (Stray Kids):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Mark's rap versatility shines in NCT's diverse discography, seamlessly transitioning between styles and languages, showcasing his adaptability and skill as a rapper
Image: SM Entertainment
Mark (NCT):
Jooheon's fiery rap delivery and charismatic stage presence command attention, infusing MONSTA X's music with energy and passion, solidifying his position as a standout rapper in K-pop
Jooheon (MONSTA X):
Image: Starship Entertainment
B.I's lyrical depth and emotive delivery leave a lasting impression, with his introspective verses resonating with listeners, cementing his legacy as a talented rapper and songwriter
B.I (formerly of iKON):
Image: Independent