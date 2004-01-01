Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 30, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 4th Gen Japanese K-pop Idols

Osaka-born Asahi, a vocalist of Treasure, showcases his musical versatility by writing, composing, and producing songs. Despite YG Treasure Box elimination, he emerged as a member of Treasure 13

Image: YG Entertainment

Asahi (Treasure)

Tokyo-raised Giselle, Aespa's main rapper, blends Japanese and Korean heritage. Born in Seoul, she radiates charisma and contributes to Aespa's dynamic presence

Image: SM Entertainment

Giselle (Aespa)

Fukuoka's Haruto, Treasure's youngest rapper, impresses with his handsome visuals and deep voice. YG Treasure Box debut member, he's a lyricist contributing to Treasure's hits

Image: YG Entertainment

Haruto (Treasure)

Fukuoka-native Hikaru, a Kep1er member from "Girls Planet 999," showcases her talent. Formerly with +GANG, this '04 liner charms with her skills and trainee background

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Hikaru (Kep1er)

Born in Osaka, Kazuha, a ballerina turned K-pop idol, brings grace to Le Sserafim. Fluent in both Japanese and Korean, she adds a unique flair to the group

Image: SOURCE MUSIC

Kazuha (Le Sserafim)

Tokyo-born Mashiro, a leader of Kep1er, transitions from JYP trainee to K-pop artist. Fluent in Korean and Japanese, she brings diverse talents to the group

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Mashiro (Kep1er)

Okayama's Ni-Ki, Enhypen's youngest, showcases his talent as a former SHINee kids member. Born in 2005, he captivates with his skills on the stage

Image: BELIFT LAB

Ni-ki (ENHYPEN)

Takushima-born Rei, IVE's rapper and vocalist, is Starship's first Japanese idol. Born in 2004, she adds international flair to IVE and contributes rap lyrics to their songs

Image: Starship Entertainment

Rei (IVE)

Kagoshima-born Sakura, an actress and member of Le Sserafim, brings her experience from HKT48, AKB48, and Iz*One. She radiates talent and charm on stage

Image: Interpark Corporation

Sakura (LE SSERAFIM)

Kobe-born Yoshi, one of Treasure's rappers, demonstrates his lyrical and composing prowess. Despite initial elimination, he became a member of Treasure 13

Image: YG Entertainment

Yoshi (TREASURE)

