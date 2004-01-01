Top 10 4th Gen Japanese K-pop Idols
Osaka-born Asahi, a vocalist of Treasure, showcases his musical versatility by writing, composing, and producing songs. Despite YG Treasure Box elimination, he emerged as a member of Treasure 13
Image: YG Entertainment
Asahi (Treasure)
Tokyo-raised Giselle, Aespa's main rapper, blends Japanese and Korean heritage. Born in Seoul, she radiates charisma and contributes to Aespa's dynamic presence
Image: SM Entertainment
Giselle (Aespa)
Fukuoka's Haruto, Treasure's youngest rapper, impresses with his handsome visuals and deep voice. YG Treasure Box debut member, he's a lyricist contributing to Treasure's hits
Image: YG Entertainment
Haruto (Treasure)
Fukuoka-native Hikaru, a Kep1er member from "Girls Planet 999," showcases her talent. Formerly with +GANG, this '04 liner charms with her skills and trainee background
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Hikaru (Kep1er)
Born in Osaka, Kazuha, a ballerina turned K-pop idol, brings grace to Le Sserafim. Fluent in both Japanese and Korean, she adds a unique flair to the group
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
Kazuha (Le Sserafim)
Tokyo-born Mashiro, a leader of Kep1er, transitions from JYP trainee to K-pop artist. Fluent in Korean and Japanese, she brings diverse talents to the group
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Mashiro (Kep1er)
Okayama's Ni-Ki, Enhypen's youngest, showcases his talent as a former SHINee kids member. Born in 2005, he captivates with his skills on the stage
Image: BELIFT LAB
Ni-ki (ENHYPEN)
Takushima-born Rei, IVE's rapper and vocalist, is Starship's first Japanese idol. Born in 2004, she adds international flair to IVE and contributes rap lyrics to their songs
Image: Starship Entertainment
Rei (IVE)
Kagoshima-born Sakura, an actress and member of Le Sserafim, brings her experience from HKT48, AKB48, and Iz*One. She radiates talent and charm on stage
Image: Interpark Corporation
Sakura (LE SSERAFIM)
Kobe-born Yoshi, one of Treasure's rappers, demonstrates his lyrical and composing prowess. Despite initial elimination, he became a member of Treasure 13
Image: YG Entertainment
Yoshi (TREASURE)