may 13, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 4th gen K-pop bands to know

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT: 

TXT, charms fans with their youthful energy and relatable music, blending catchy melodies with heartfelt lyrics that resonate deeply with listeners

Stray Kids captivate audiences with their dynamic performances and empowering anthems, showcasing raw talent and innovative concepts

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids: 

ENHYPEN, mesmerizes fans with their captivating visuals and versatile music, blending genres seamlessly while delivering powerful performances that leave a lasting impact

Image: Belift Lab

ENHYPEN: 

ATEEZ enthralls listeners with their dynamic music and charismatic stage presence, combining powerful choreography with infectious beats to create an unforgettable experience

Image: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ: 

TREASURE impresses fans with their energetic performances and catchy tunes, showcasing youthful charm and talent that promises a bright future in the K-pop industry

Image: YG Entertainment

TREASURE: 

TFN delights audiences with their refreshing sound and captivating performances, offering a unique blend of pop and R&B that sets them apart

Image: SM Entertainment

TFN (THE FIRST NOEL): 

NewJeans brings a fresh breeze to the K-pop scene with their vibrant music and charming personalities, captivating fans with their infectious energy and catchy hooks

NewJeans:

Image: JYP Entertainment

ITZY dazzles fans with their bold concepts and fierce performances, empowering listeners with their messages of self-confidence and individuality

Image: JYP Entertainment

ITZY: 

LE SSERAFIM enchants audiences with their ethereal music and dreamy visuals, offering a captivating blend of fantasy and reality that transports listeners

LE SSERAFIM:

Image: Source Music

(G)I-DLE mesmerizes fans with their unique sound and fierce charisma, delivering powerful performances that showcase their versatility and creativity

(G)I-DLE:

Image: Cube Entertainment

