Top 10 4th gen K-pop bands to know
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TXT:
TXT, charms fans with their youthful energy and relatable music, blending catchy melodies with heartfelt lyrics that resonate deeply with listeners
Stray Kids captivate audiences with their dynamic performances and empowering anthems, showcasing raw talent and innovative concepts
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids:
ENHYPEN, mesmerizes fans with their captivating visuals and versatile music, blending genres seamlessly while delivering powerful performances that leave a lasting impact
Image: Belift Lab
ENHYPEN:
ATEEZ enthralls listeners with their dynamic music and charismatic stage presence, combining powerful choreography with infectious beats to create an unforgettable experience
Image: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ:
TREASURE impresses fans with their energetic performances and catchy tunes, showcasing youthful charm and talent that promises a bright future in the K-pop industry
Image: YG Entertainment
TREASURE:
TFN delights audiences with their refreshing sound and captivating performances, offering a unique blend of pop and R&B that sets them apart
Image: SM Entertainment
TFN (THE FIRST NOEL):
NewJeans brings a fresh breeze to the K-pop scene with their vibrant music and charming personalities, captivating fans with their infectious energy and catchy hooks
NewJeans:
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY dazzles fans with their bold concepts and fierce performances, empowering listeners with their messages of self-confidence and individuality
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY:
LE SSERAFIM enchants audiences with their ethereal music and dreamy visuals, offering a captivating blend of fantasy and reality that transports listeners
LE SSERAFIM:
Image: Source Music
(G)I-DLE mesmerizes fans with their unique sound and fierce charisma, delivering powerful performances that showcase their versatility and creativity
(G)I-DLE:
Image: Cube Entertainment