Top 10 4th gen K-pop idols to follow on ‘gram
Pujya Doss
Yeonjun of TXT, the "Enchanting Rapper," dazzles with his charismatic stage presence and versatile skills, captivating fans worldwide.
Image: Yeonjun‘s Instagram
Yeonjun (TXT):
Wonyoung from IVE, the "Tall Maknae," stands out for her stunning visuals and powerful dance moves, making her a rising star in K-pop.
Image: Wonyoung‘s Instagram
Wonyoung (IVE):
Sakura of LE SSERAFIM, the "Ethereal Beauty," mesmerizes with her graceful charm, both as a talented vocalist and captivating performer.
Sakura (LE SSERAFIM):
Image: Sakura‘s Instagram
Felix of Stray Kids, the "Deep-Voiced Charmer," steals hearts with his unique vocals and dynamic stage presence, adding flair to the group's performances
Image: Felix‘s Instagram
Felix (Stray Kids):
Xiaojun from WayV, the "Vocal Virtuoso," showcases his exceptional vocal range and emotional delivery, earning acclaim for his musical prowess
Xiaojun (WayV)
Image: Xiaojun‘s Instagram
Yuqi of (G)I-DLE, the "Charming Multitalent," impresses with her singing, rapping, and variety skills, proving her versatility as an all-around entertainer
Yuqi ((G)I-DLE):
Image: Yuqi‘s Instagram
Kun from WayV, the "Heartwarming Leader," leads with compassion and musical talent, contributing to the group's success as a skilled vocalist and dancer
Kun (WayV):
Image: Kun‘s Instagram
Hyunjin of Stray Kids, the "Visual Ace," captivates with his striking visuals and dynamic dance moves, adding flair to the group's powerful performances
Hyunjin (Stray Kids)
Image: Hyunjin‘s Instagram
Karina of aespa, the "Innovative Visionary," stands out for her unique visuals and role in enhancing the group's futuristic concept and sound
Karina (aespa):
Image: Karina‘s Instagram
Click Here
Yujin of IVE, the "Radiant All-Rounder," captivates audiences with her stunning visuals, exceptional vocals, and powerful dance skills
Yujin (IVE)
Image: Yujin ‘s Instagram