Top 10 action K-dramas to watch today
A stuntman uncovers a government conspiracy after a mysterious plane crash. A gripping thriller with intense action.
Image: SBS.
Vagabond
A night courier gets entangled in a journalist's quest for truth. Blend of romance, mystery, and adrenaline-pumping action
Image: KBS2.
Healer
A vigilante seeks justice against political corruption. Explosive action scenes and a compelling revenge plot
Image: SBS.
City Hunter
Military officers navigate love and duty in a war-torn country. Epic romance intertwined with intense rescue missions
Image: KBS2.
Descendants of the Sun
Detectives communicate across time to solve cold cases. A mind-bending crime thriller with a unique twist
Signal
Image: tvN.
IRIS
Image: KBS2.
Elite agents battle a secret organization. High-stakes espionage, breathtaking action, and complex relationships
Criminal Minds
Image: tvN.
Profilers solve heinous crimes. Gripping cases and intense teamwork in this Korean adaptation of the American series
Bad Guys
Image: OCN.
A detective forms an unconventional team to catch criminals. Dark, gritty, and action-packed crime drama
A secret agent goes undercover as a bodyguard for a top actor. Humorous yet thrilling espionage story
Man to Man
Image: JTBC.
Click Here
An undercover agent seeks revenge against a crime syndicate. A rollercoaster of emotions with compelling action sequences
Time Between Dog and Wolf
Image: MBC.