Pujya Doss

January 27, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 action K-dramas to watch today 

A stuntman uncovers a government conspiracy after a mysterious plane crash. A gripping thriller with intense action. 

Image:  SBS.

Vagabond 

A night courier gets entangled in a journalist's quest for truth. Blend of romance, mystery, and adrenaline-pumping action

Image:  KBS2.

Healer 

A vigilante seeks justice against political corruption. Explosive action scenes and a compelling revenge plot

Image:  SBS.

City Hunter 

Military officers navigate love and duty in a war-torn country. Epic romance intertwined with intense rescue missions

Image:  KBS2.

Descendants of the Sun 

Detectives communicate across time to solve cold cases. A mind-bending crime thriller with a unique twist

Signal 

Image:  tvN.

IRIS 

Image:  KBS2.

Elite agents battle a secret organization. High-stakes espionage, breathtaking action, and complex relationships

Criminal Minds 

Image:  tvN.

Profilers solve heinous crimes. Gripping cases and intense teamwork in this Korean adaptation of the American series

Bad Guys 

Image:  OCN.

A detective forms an unconventional team to catch criminals. Dark, gritty, and action-packed crime drama

A secret agent goes undercover as a bodyguard for a top actor. Humorous yet thrilling espionage story

Man to Man 

Image:  JTBC.

An undercover agent seeks revenge against a crime syndicate. A rollercoaster of emotions with compelling action sequences

Time Between Dog and Wolf 

Image:  MBC.

