Top 10 Action-Packed K-dramas
Image: tvN
Vincenzo
A charismatic lawyer with mafia ties seeks revenge in Seoul, blending dark humor and thrilling action
Vigilante cab drivers take justice into their own hands, delivering action-packed retribution
Image: SBS.
Taxi Driver
A detective hunts a serial killer who may carry a psychopath gene. A gripping psychological thriller
Image: tvN
Mouse
A time-traveling engineer unravels a conspiracy, facing danger in the past and present
Image: JTBC.
Sisyphus: The Myth
Elite families clash in this high-stakes drama filled with vengeance and power struggles
The Penthouse: War in Life
Image: SBS.
A retired man pursues his dream of becoming a ballet dancer, showcasing the power of determination
Navillera
Image: tvN.
Aspiring lawyers uncover a murder mystery at their prestigious law school.
Law School
Image: JTBC
The saga continues with more intrigue, revenge, and shocking twists
Penthouse 2: War in Life
Image: SBS.
A man with superhuman abilities seeks his origin, leading to action-packed confrontations
L.U.C.A.: The Beginning
Image: tvN.
Click Here
A woman joins an organized crime ring to avenge her father's death, but she soon finds herself caught in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with the police
My Name
Image: Netflix