Ishita Gupta 

january 2, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 action-packed K-dramas to watch

In this astonishing revenge drama, the electric action scenes add more magic to the narrative 

The Glory

Image Source: Netflix 

If you want a blend of horror, fantasy, and power-packed action then this drama is an ideal pick 

Revenant

Image Source: SBS

The captivating plotline and incredible fight sequences will keep you hooked throughout the series 

Vigilante

Image Source: Disney+

Having a combination of legal drama with outstanding action, this series can't be overlooked

Payback

Image Source: SBS TV

Witness some jaw-dropping fight sequences in this underrated fantasy drama 

Island

Image Source: TVING

Like the previous franchise, Taxi Driver 2 will not disappoint the fans with its power-packed action 

Taxi Driver 2

Image Source: SBS TV

The plotline revolves around the story of a soon retiring deactivate who becomes a murder suspect. It is packed with jaw-dropping fighting scenes

Shadow Detective

Image Source: Disney+

Based on the story of two young boxers, this drama is perfect for action lovers

Bloodhounds

Image Source: Netflix

The story of a monster born of human greed will undoubtedly give you the incredible essence of action and thriller 

Gyeongseong Creature

Image Source: Netflix

A sequel to the 2020 series with the same name, this survival drama immaculately depicts marvelous action sequences 

Sweet Home 2

Image Source: Netflix

