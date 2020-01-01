Top 10 action-packed K-dramas to watch
In this astonishing revenge drama, the electric action scenes add more magic to the narrative
The Glory
Image Source: Netflix
If you want a blend of horror, fantasy, and power-packed action then this drama is an ideal pick
Revenant
Image Source: SBS
The captivating plotline and incredible fight sequences will keep you hooked throughout the series
Vigilante
Image Source: Disney+
Having a combination of legal drama with outstanding action, this series can't be overlooked
Payback
Image Source: SBS TV
Witness some jaw-dropping fight sequences in this underrated fantasy drama
Island
Image Source: TVING
Like the previous franchise, Taxi Driver 2 will not disappoint the fans with its power-packed action
Taxi Driver 2
Image Source: SBS TV
The plotline revolves around the story of a soon retiring deactivate who becomes a murder suspect. It is packed with jaw-dropping fighting scenes
Shadow Detective
Image Source: Disney+
Based on the story of two young boxers, this drama is perfect for action lovers
Bloodhounds
Image Source: Netflix
The story of a monster born of human greed will undoubtedly give you the incredible essence of action and thriller
Gyeongseong Creature
Image Source: Netflix
A sequel to the 2020 series with the same name, this survival drama immaculately depicts marvelous action sequences
Sweet Home 2
Image Source: Netflix