 Pujya Doss

November 21, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 addictive K-dramas
 to check out

A heiress crash-lands in North Korea, igniting a cross-border romance. Riots of laughter and tears unfold

Image: tvN.

Crash Landing on You

Follow a determined underdog as he builds a pub empire. A tale of resilience, friendship, and love

Image: JTBC.

Itaewon Class 

Witness an otherworldly romance between a goblin and a mortal, intertwined with fate. Supernatural elements and heartwarming moments abound

Image: tvN.

Goblin

Special forces captain and doctor find love amidst danger. Action-packed and emotionally charged

Image: KBS2.

Descendants of the Sun 

A haunted hotel with a mysterious owner caters to ghosts. A visually stunning fantasy with a touch of romance 

Image: tvN.

Hotel Del Luna 

An alien with eternal youth falls for a top actress. An enchanting mix of sci-fi and romance

Image: SBS.

My Love from the Star 

A nostalgic journey with five friends in 1988. Heartwarming and humorous, capturing the essence of youth

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 

A man with multiple personalities seeks healing and love. A psychological rollercoaster with stellar performances

Image: MBC.

Kill Me, Heal Me 

A webtoon becomes reality, blurring the lines between fiction and life. Gripping, mind-bending suspense

Image: MBC.

W: Two Worlds Apart 

A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard, navigating love and crime. Quirky, empowering, and delightful. 

Image: JTBC.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon 

