Pujya Doss

august 23, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Addictive Korean Reality Programs

A hilarious variety show where celebrities engage in intense challenges and games while chasing a designated "It" member.

Running Man

Image: SBS

Riveting survival competition forming K-Pop groups by public voting, showcasing trainee struggles and growth.

Produce 101 

Image: Mnet

Heartwarming series following celebrity dads caring for their children, portraying touching family dynamics

The Return of Superman

Image: KBS2

Electrifying rap competition featuring talented contestants battling for recognition and a major record deal.

Show Me the Money

Image: Mnet

A captivating singing contest where celebrities perform in elaborate masks, revealing their true vocal talents

King of Masked Singer

Image: MBC

Hilarious travel reality show with celebrity friends navigating challenges while incorporating witty humor

New Journey to the West

Image: tvN

Charming program showcasing celebrities opening a pop-up restaurant abroad, combining cultural exploration and cuisine

Image: tvN

Youn's Kitchen

Relaxed reality show featuring Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon hosting guests in their tranquil home.

Image: JTBC

 Hyori's Bed & Breakfast

Epic girl group competition highlighting various talents, reigniting careers, and fostering collaboration among idols.

Queendom

Image: Mnet 

A serene farming-themed show starring celebrities preparing meals from scratch in a rustic countryside setting.

Three Meals a Day

Image: tvN

