Top 10 Addictive Korean Reality Programs
A hilarious variety show where celebrities engage in intense challenges and games while chasing a designated "It" member.
Running Man
Image: SBS
Riveting survival competition forming K-Pop groups by public voting, showcasing trainee struggles and growth.
Produce 101
Image: Mnet
Heartwarming series following celebrity dads caring for their children, portraying touching family dynamics
The Return of Superman
Image: KBS2
Electrifying rap competition featuring talented contestants battling for recognition and a major record deal.
Show Me the Money
Image: Mnet
A captivating singing contest where celebrities perform in elaborate masks, revealing their true vocal talents
King of Masked Singer
Image: MBC
Hilarious travel reality show with celebrity friends navigating challenges while incorporating witty humor
New Journey to the West
Image: tvN
Charming program showcasing celebrities opening a pop-up restaurant abroad, combining cultural exploration and cuisine
Image: tvN
Youn's Kitchen
Relaxed reality show featuring Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon hosting guests in their tranquil home.
Image: JTBC
Hyori's Bed & Breakfast
Epic girl group competition highlighting various talents, reigniting careers, and fostering collaboration among idols.
Queendom
Image: Mnet
Click Here
A serene farming-themed show starring celebrities preparing meals from scratch in a rustic countryside setting.
Three Meals a Day
Image: tvN