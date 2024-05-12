Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
MAY 12, 2024
Top 10 Aditya Roy Kapur Movies
A time travel flick where Aditya’s character, Bunty tries to help his parents by reviving their long lost romance through time travelling to 1970s
Action Replayy (2010)
Images: IMDB
A story revolving around 4 friends who bond over a trip to Manali; starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin alongside Roy
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2014)
Images: IMDB
An iconic love story of Aarohi Keshav Shirke and Rahul Jaykar; starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
Images: IMDB
A romantic comedy starring Aditya and Parineeti Chopra who portrayed the characters of Taru and Gullu
Daawat-e-Ishq (2014)
Images: IMDB
An Abhishek Kapoor Directorial; is a modern adaptation of the much celebrated novel, Great Expectations
Fitoor (2016)
Images: IMDB
A romantic flick featuring Aditya and Shraddha’s sizzling chemistry as they portray the characters of Adi and Tara
Images: IMDB
Ok Jaanu (2017)
A grand multistarrer romantic drama; starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur
Kalank (2019)
Images: IMDB
Reuniting with Mohit Suri; Aditya features in this crime drama thriller alongside Disha Patani, Kunal Kenny and Anil Kapoor
Malang (2020)
Images: IMDB
Ludo (2020)
Images: IMDB
An Anurag Basu Directorial; 4 tales crossing each others path in the most interesting way; Aditya plays the role of Akash Chauhan
An Action Drama directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt And Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles
Sadak 2 (2020)
Images: IMDB
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.