Aditi Singh

 Entertainment 

MAY 12, 2024

Top 10 Aditya Roy Kapur Movies

A time travel flick where Aditya’s character, Bunty tries to help his parents by reviving their long lost romance through time travelling to 1970s 

 Action Replayy (2010)

Images: IMDB

A story revolving around 4 friends who bond over a trip to Manali; starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin alongside Roy 

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2014)

Images: IMDB

An iconic love story of Aarohi Keshav Shirke and Rahul Jaykar; starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles 

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Images: IMDB

A romantic comedy starring Aditya and Parineeti Chopra who portrayed the characters of Taru and Gullu 

 Daawat-e-Ishq (2014)

Images: IMDB

An Abhishek Kapoor Directorial; is a modern adaptation of the much celebrated novel, Great Expectations

 Fitoor (2016)

Images: IMDB

A romantic flick featuring Aditya and Shraddha’s sizzling chemistry as they portray the characters of Adi and Tara 

Images: IMDB

 Ok Jaanu (2017)

A grand multistarrer romantic drama; starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur

 Kalank (2019)

Images: IMDB

Reuniting with Mohit Suri; Aditya features in this crime drama thriller alongside Disha Patani, Kunal Kenny and Anil Kapoor 

Malang (2020)

Images: IMDB

Ludo (2020)

Images: IMDB

An Anurag Basu Directorial; 4 tales crossing each others path in the most interesting way; Aditya plays the role of Akash Chauhan 

An Action Drama directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt And Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles 

 Sadak 2 (2020)

Images: IMDB

