Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

December 28, 2023

Top 10 adorable couples of anime series

Relationship built on immense trust and teamwork this spy couple will definitely set your bars high 

Yor & Loid Forger (Spy X Family)

Image: IMDb

Entertain viewers with their eternal love and togetherness the Bleach couple always stand by each other despite facing some dangerous supernatural challenges

Image: IMDb

Ichigo & Orihime (Bleach)

Released in 2022, Aileen and Claude’s adorable bond makes us believe that love can conquer any obstacles 

Aileen & Claude (I'm a Villainess)

Image: IMDb

Features some cunning face-offs and heartwarming moments their beautiful tale will undoubtedly create a butterfly in your stomach 

Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya (Kaguya-Sama Love is War, Season 3)

Image: IMDb

The true meaning of companionship and eternal love is incredibly utilized in their story 

Amane Fujimiya and Mahiru Shiina (The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten)

Image: IMDb

If you wanna get the essence of a fairy tale romance then the sweet story of Ren and Sherry is the perfect pick

Ren & Sherry (Sugar Apple Fairy Tale)

Image: IMDb

Naruto’s precipitation about "weird" and "shy Hinata eventually blossom into a strong bond of love 

Hinata & Naruto (Naruto)

Image: IMDb

Misaki and Usui’s haters-to-lovers story makes us believe in the "opposites attract" concept so hard 

Misaki & Usui (Kaichou wa Maid-Sama)

Image: IMDb

Winry & Edward (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Image: IMDb

This cheerful couple perfectly give an insight into young love 

Even womanizer Miroku turned out to be the most adorable and faithful partner once he tasted the remedy of love 

Miroku & Sango (Inuyasha)

Image: IMDb

