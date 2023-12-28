Heading 3
December 28, 2023
Top 10 adorable couples of anime series
Relationship built on immense trust and teamwork this spy couple will definitely set your bars high
Yor & Loid Forger (Spy X Family)
Image: IMDb
Entertain viewers with their eternal love and togetherness the Bleach couple always stand by each other despite facing some dangerous supernatural challenges
Image: IMDb
Ichigo & Orihime (Bleach)
Released in 2022, Aileen and Claude’s adorable bond makes us believe that love can conquer any obstacles
Aileen & Claude (I'm a Villainess)
Image: IMDb
Features some cunning face-offs and heartwarming moments their beautiful tale will undoubtedly create a butterfly in your stomach
Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya (Kaguya-Sama Love is War, Season 3)
Image: IMDb
The true meaning of companionship and eternal love is incredibly utilized in their story
Amane Fujimiya and Mahiru Shiina (The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten)
Image: IMDb
If you wanna get the essence of a fairy tale romance then the sweet story of Ren and Sherry is the perfect pick
Ren & Sherry (Sugar Apple Fairy Tale)
Image: IMDb
Naruto’s precipitation about "weird" and "shy Hinata eventually blossom into a strong bond of love
Hinata & Naruto (Naruto)
Image: IMDb
Misaki and Usui’s haters-to-lovers story makes us believe in the "opposites attract" concept so hard
Misaki & Usui (Kaichou wa Maid-Sama)
Image: IMDb
Winry & Edward (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)
Image: IMDb
This cheerful couple perfectly give an insight into young love
Even womanizer Miroku turned out to be the most adorable and faithful partner once he tasted the remedy of love
Miroku & Sango (Inuyasha)
Image: IMDb
