Sanjukta Choudhury
Entertainment
JULY 24, 2024
Top 10 adventure movies on Netflix
An action-packed thriller following the life of a mercenary, who sets out to rescue the kidnapped child of a crime lord
Extraction
A gritty action-thriller in which a group of immortal warriors sets out to save humanity while protecting their own freedom
The Old Guard
A gripping survival saga where a man struggles to stay alive after being stranded on a deserted island
Cast Away
An adventurous mystery following the life of Enola Holmes, as she embarks on a daring adventure to find her missing mother
Enola Holmes
An addictive action thriller where a group of former Special Forces operators plan the heist of a South American crime lord
Triple Frontier
An engrossing sci-fi thriller where a time-travelling pilot teams up with his younger self on a mission to save the future
The Adam Project
A fantastical adventure in which a teenager sets out to find his grandfather on a mysterious island with his stepfather
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
An epic sci-fi adventure following the life of an ex-NASA pilot, as he travels through a wormhole in quest of humanity’s new home
Interstellar
A captivating horror saga where a group of mercenaries venture into a quarantine zone amidst a zombie outbreak to carry out a major heist
Army of the Dead
6 Underground
An intense action thriller wherein a team of international operatives is recruited for a mission to overthrow a ruthless dictator
