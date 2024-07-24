Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

Entertainment

JULY 24, 2024

Top 10 adventure movies on Netflix


An action-packed thriller following the life of a mercenary, who sets out to rescue the kidnapped child of a crime lord

Extraction

Image: IMDb

A gritty action-thriller in which a group of immortal warriors sets out to save humanity while protecting their own freedom

Image: IMDb

 The Old Guard

A gripping survival saga where a man struggles to stay alive after being stranded on a deserted island

Image: IMDb

Cast Away

An adventurous mystery following the life of Enola Holmes, as she embarks on a daring adventure to find her missing mother

Enola Holmes

Image: IMDb

An addictive action thriller where a group of former Special Forces operators plan the heist of a South American crime lord

Triple Frontier

Image: IMDb

An engrossing sci-fi thriller where a time-travelling pilot teams up with his younger self on a mission to save the future

 The Adam Project

Image: IMDb

A fantastical adventure in which a teenager sets out to find his grandfather on a mysterious island with his stepfather

 Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Image: IMDb

An epic sci-fi adventure following the life of an ex-NASA pilot, as he travels through a wormhole in quest of humanity’s new home

Interstellar

Image: IMDb

A captivating horror saga where a group of mercenaries venture into a quarantine zone amidst a zombie outbreak to carry out a major heist

Army of the Dead

Image: IMDb

6 Underground

Image: IMDb

An intense action thriller wherein a team of international operatives is recruited for a mission to overthrow a ruthless dictator

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here