Top 10 all-rounder
K-pop idols
As a singer, composer, and producer, WOODZ showcases unparalleled versatility. His multifaceted talents extend from soulful vocals to dynamic rap, making him a true all-rounder
Image: Yuehua Entertainment.
WOODZ
Han's exceptional skills in rap, vocals, and songwriting define him as a K-pop all-rounder. His dynamic stage presence and lyrical prowess captivate audiences worldwide
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Han (Stray Kids)
A trendsetter in fashion, vocals, and dance, Key's charismatic presence shines. As a multifaceted artist, he embodies the essence of an all-rounder in the K-pop industry
Image: SM Entertainment.
Key (SHINee)
Hui's prowess as a singer, songwriter, and producer elevates him. His ability to craft diverse musical genres and deliver powerful performances cements his status as an all-round talent
Image: Cube Entertainment.
Hui (PENTAGON)
Renowned for his vocals, variety show skills, and charming personality, Seungkwan stands out. As SEVENTEEN's mood maker, he embodies the all-round entertainer
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN)
Yuqi's versatility in singing, rapping, and variety shows defines her all-round talent. With a unique charm and global appeal, she continues to shine
Image: Cube Entertainment.
Yuqi ((G)I-DLE)
Moonbyul's skills in rap, dance, and singing showcase her versatility. As MAMAMOO's rapper and all-round performer, she leaves an indelible mark
Image: RBW.
Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)
As BTS's dancer, rapper, and songwriter, J-Hope is a force of nature. His dynamic stage presence and infectious energy establish him as a top all-round performer
Image: Big Hit Entertainment.
J-Hope (BTS)
Seulgi's proficiency in vocals, dance, and visuals places her as Red Velvet's all-round talent. Her dynamic performances and versatility set her apart
Image: SM Entertainment.
Seulgi (Red Velvet)
ATEEZ's leader, rapper, and composer, Hongjoong's multifaceted talent is evident. His innovative approach to music and captivating stage presence define him as an all-rounder
Image: KQ Entertainment.
Hongjoong (ATEEZ)