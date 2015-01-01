In this OCN drama, Ryu Deok Hwan plays a medical examiner with expertise in uncommon illnesses, aiding in crime investigations and educating about rare diseases
God’s Quiz
Source:OCN
Joo Won portrays Park Shi On, an autistic savant with dreams of becoming a pediatric surgeon, but faces discrimination due to his condition
Good Doctor
Source:KBS2
Park Min Young takes on the role of a brilliant woman who assumes her brother's identity to support herself and prove her capabilities in a prestigious institution for aspiring politicians
Sungkyunkwan Scandal
Source:KBS2
Kim Sun Ah portrays a pastry genius who secures a job as a chef in a high-end restaurant, facing challenges to showcase her baking talents. A tempting drama for food lovers and aspiring chefs
My Name Is Kim Sam Soon
Source:MBC
Yoon Shi Yoon portrays Kim Tak Goo, a gifted individual with an exceptional sense of smell, navigating the baking industry while searching for his mother and overcoming challenges
Baker King, Kim Tang Goo
Source:KBS2
Park Bo Gum portrays Choi Taek, a humble genius Go player who rises to fame in international competitions while maintaining his down-to-earth nature, capturing viewers' hearts in 2015-2016
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
Lee Young Ae takes on a dual role as an art history lecturer and the revered poet-artist Shin Saimdang, who defied societal norms as a talented female artist in the Joseon era
Saimdang, Light’s Diary
Source:SBS
Seo Kang Joon portrays Baek In Ho, a former concert pianist whose injured hand leads him on a journey of self-discovery and rekindling his passion for the piano
Cheese In The Trap
Source: tvN
Lee Jong Suk plays a brilliant thoracic surgeon who overcomes personal tragedy and prejudice to showcase his skills in a competitive hospital environment
Doctor Stranger
Source:SBS
Lee Bo Young portrays a formidable lawyer who showcases her expertise in the courtroom while contending with a dangerous individual who threatens her life
I Can Hear Your Voice
Source:SBS