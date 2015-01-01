Heading 3

Top 10 All Time-Genius
 K-drama Leads

Sugandha Srivastava 

june 04, 2023

Entertainment

In this OCN drama, Ryu Deok Hwan plays a medical examiner with expertise in uncommon illnesses, aiding in crime investigations and educating about rare diseases

God’s Quiz

Source:OCN

Joo Won portrays Park Shi On, an autistic savant with dreams of becoming a pediatric surgeon, but faces discrimination due to his condition

Good Doctor

Source:KBS2

Park Min Young takes on the role of a brilliant woman who assumes her brother's identity to support herself and prove her capabilities in a prestigious institution for aspiring politicians

Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Source:KBS2

Kim Sun Ah portrays a pastry genius who secures a job as a chef in a high-end restaurant, facing challenges to showcase her baking talents. A tempting drama for food lovers and aspiring chefs

My Name Is Kim Sam Soon

Source:MBC

Yoon Shi Yoon portrays Kim Tak Goo, a gifted individual with an exceptional sense of smell, navigating the baking industry while searching for his mother and overcoming challenges

Baker King, Kim Tang Goo

Source:KBS2

Park Bo Gum portrays Choi Taek, a humble genius Go player who rises to fame in international competitions while maintaining his down-to-earth nature, capturing viewers' hearts in 2015-2016

Reply 1988

Source: tvN 

Lee Young Ae takes on a dual role as an art history lecturer and the revered poet-artist Shin Saimdang, who defied societal norms as a talented female artist in the Joseon era

Saimdang, Light’s Diary

Source:SBS

Seo Kang Joon portrays Baek In Ho, a former concert pianist whose injured hand leads him on a journey of self-discovery and rekindling his passion for the piano

Cheese In The Trap

Source: tvN 

Lee Jong Suk plays a brilliant thoracic surgeon who overcomes personal tragedy and prejudice to showcase his skills in a competitive hospital environment

Doctor Stranger

Source:SBS

Lee Bo Young portrays a formidable lawyer who showcases her expertise in the courtroom while contending with a dangerous individual who threatens her life

I Can Hear Your Voice

Source:SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here