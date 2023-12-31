Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
December 31, 2023
Top 10 animated Disney movie
This simple yet heartwarming tale of the little wooden boy seeking to become a real human is more beyond than a mere animation
Pinocchio (1940)
Image source: IMDb
With its captivating narrative, hilarious humour, spectacular emotion and adventure this franchise will always be in the heart of Disney movie lovers
Toy Story (1995-2019)
Image source: IMDb
Focused on the tale of an exceptional family where every member was born with a strange superpower, perfectly does justice to the superhero genre
Image source: IMDb
The Incredibles (2004)
If you ever felt being a black sheep then the heartwrenching tale of a baby elephant with an unusually big ear can seem extremely relatable to you
Dumbo (1941)
Image source: IMDb
Based on the unique bond of a human and a rat you'll laugh and cry at the same time while watching this masterpiece
Ratatouille (2007)
Image source: IMDb
Regarded as the breakthrough Disney movie of all time, Up’s transition from a heartwrenching beginning to a rollicking adventure is nothing but magical
Up (2009)
Image source: IMDb
Notable for introducing world cinema’s iconic villain Cruella De Vil this adorable tale holds a special place in the hearts of Disney admirers
101 Dalmatians (1961)
Image source: IMDb
Follows the unconventional love story of a solitary waste-collecting robot named WALL-E and another robot EVE you'll undoubtedly be mesmerized by this flim
Wall-E (2008)
Image source: IMDb
Bambi (1942)
Image source: IMDb
Watching the heartbreaking demise of Bambi's mom is marked as the most difficult scene to witness on screen
Features an outstanding depiction of five core emotions, fear, anger, joy, disgust and sadness through the life of a teenage girl will simply take your breath away
Inside Out (2015)
Image source: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.