Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

December 31, 2023

Top 10 animated Disney movie

This simple yet heartwarming tale of the little wooden boy seeking to become a real human is more beyond than a mere animation 

Pinocchio (1940)

With its captivating narrative, hilarious humour, spectacular emotion and adventure this franchise will always be in the heart of Disney movie lovers

Toy Story (1995-2019)

Focused on the tale of an exceptional family where every member was born with a strange superpower, perfectly does justice to the superhero genre

The Incredibles (2004)

If you ever felt being a black sheep then the heartwrenching tale of a baby elephant with an unusually big ear can seem extremely relatable to you 

Dumbo (1941)

Based on the unique bond of a human and a rat you'll laugh and cry at the same time while watching this masterpiece 

Ratatouille (2007)

Regarded as the breakthrough Disney movie of all time, Up’s transition from a heartwrenching beginning to a rollicking adventure is nothing but magical 

Up (2009)

Notable for introducing world cinema’s iconic villain Cruella De Vil this adorable tale holds a special place in the hearts of Disney admirers 

101 Dalmatians (1961)

Follows the unconventional love story of a solitary waste-collecting robot named WALL-E and another robot EVE you'll undoubtedly be mesmerized by this flim

Wall-E (2008)

Bambi (1942)

Watching the heartbreaking demise of Bambi's mom is marked as the most difficult scene to witness on screen 

Features an outstanding depiction of five core emotions, fear, anger, joy, disgust and sadness through the life of a teenage girl will simply take your breath away 

Inside Out (2015)

