Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Entertainment 

JUNE 08, 2024

Top 10 anime series of all time


Follow the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja striving to become the strongest Hokage. Known for its compelling characters and epic battles

Naruto

Image source- Imdb

Join Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew in their search for the legendary One Piece treasure. Famous for its adventurous spirit and extensive world-building

One Piece

Humanity's fight for survival against gigantic humanoid Titans. Renowned for its intense action and gripping storyline

 Attack on Titan

Follow Yuji Itadori as he joins a secret organization to battle cursed spirits. Noted for its thrilling action and supernatural elements

Jujutsu Kaisen

Follow Goku and his friends as they protect Earth from powerful foes. Iconic for its groundbreaking fight scenes and transformations

 Dragon Ball Z

The Elric brothers’ quest to restore their bodies using alchemy. Praised for its deep plot and emotional depth

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

The story of Light Yagami who gains the power to kill anyone using the Death Note. Known for its psychological twists and moral dilemmas

 Death Note

Follow bounty hunter Spike Spiegel and his crew through space adventures. Celebrated for its unique blend of genres and memorable soundtrack

Cowboy Bebop

In a world where almost everyone has superpowers, follow Izuku Midoriya's journey to become a hero. Popular for its inspiring themes and dynamic characters

My Hero Academia

 Neon Genesis Evangelion

Teenagers piloting giant mechs to protect humanity from mysterious beings known as Angels. Acclaimed for its complex themes and psychological depth

