Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Entertainment
JUNE 08, 2024
Top 10 anime series of all time
Follow the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja striving to become the strongest Hokage. Known for its compelling characters and epic battles
Naruto
Image source- Imdb
Image source- Imdb
Join Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew in their search for the legendary One Piece treasure. Famous for its adventurous spirit and extensive world-building
One Piece
Humanity's fight for survival against gigantic humanoid Titans. Renowned for its intense action and gripping storyline
Image source- Imdb
Attack on Titan
Follow Yuji Itadori as he joins a secret organization to battle cursed spirits. Noted for its thrilling action and supernatural elements
Jujutsu Kaisen
Image source- Imdb
Follow Goku and his friends as they protect Earth from powerful foes. Iconic for its groundbreaking fight scenes and transformations
Dragon Ball Z
Image source- Imdb
The Elric brothers’ quest to restore their bodies using alchemy. Praised for its deep plot and emotional depth
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
Image source- Imdb
The story of Light Yagami who gains the power to kill anyone using the Death Note. Known for its psychological twists and moral dilemmas
Death Note
Image source- Imdb
Follow bounty hunter Spike Spiegel and his crew through space adventures. Celebrated for its unique blend of genres and memorable soundtrack
Cowboy Bebop
Image source- Imdb
In a world where almost everyone has superpowers, follow Izuku Midoriya's journey to become a hero. Popular for its inspiring themes and dynamic characters
My Hero Academia
Image source- Imdb
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Teenagers piloting giant mechs to protect humanity from mysterious beings known as Angels. Acclaimed for its complex themes and psychological depth
Image source- Imdb
