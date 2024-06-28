Heading 3
Top 10 Anime Series on Netflix
Experience the gripping psychological thriller of a high school student who gains a notebook that allows him to kill anyone by writing their name in it
Death Note
Join Monkey D. Luffy and his crew on an epic adventure to find the legendary One Piece treasure and become the Pirate King
One Piece
Follow Yuji Itadori as he battles curses and demons after swallowing a powerful talisman
Jujutsu Kaisen
Witness Tanjiro Kamado's quest to save his sister and avenge his family in this visually stunning and action-packed series
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Dive into the complex and philosophical world of giant robots and teenage pilots fighting mysterious beings known as Angels
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Explore the brutal Viking era through the eyes of Thorfinn, seeking revenge for his father's death in this historical epic
Vinland Saga
Watch the humorous and heartwarming story of a spy, his assassin wife, and their telepathic daughter as they navigate their secret lives
Spy x Family
Experience the emotional journey of Violet, a former soldier learning to understand human emotions and the meaning of love
Violet Evergarden
Follow Gon Freecss as he trains to become a Hunter and uncovers the secrets of his father's past in this thrilling adventure
Hunter x Hunter
Devilman Crybaby
Witness the dark and visceral tale of Akira Fudo, who transforms into Devilman to save humanity from demons
