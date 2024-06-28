Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Entertainment

JUNE 28, 2024

Top 10 Anime Series on Netflix


Experience the gripping psychological thriller of a high school student who gains a notebook that allows him to kill anyone by writing their name in it 

 Death Note

Image: IMDb

Join Monkey D. Luffy and his crew on an epic adventure to find the legendary One Piece treasure and become the Pirate King 

Image: IMDb

One Piece

Follow Yuji Itadori as he battles curses and demons after swallowing a powerful talisman

Image: IMDb

Jujutsu Kaisen

Witness Tanjiro Kamado's quest to save his sister and avenge his family in this visually stunning and action-packed series 

 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Image: IMDb

Dive into the complex and philosophical world of giant robots and teenage pilots fighting mysterious beings known as Angels 

 Neon Genesis Evangelion

Image: IMDb

Explore the brutal Viking era through the eyes of Thorfinn, seeking revenge for his father's death in this historical epic 

Vinland Saga

Image: IMDb

Watch the humorous and heartwarming story of a spy, his assassin wife, and their telepathic daughter as they navigate their secret lives 

Spy x Family

Image: IMDb

Experience the emotional journey of Violet, a former soldier learning to understand human emotions and the meaning of love 

Violet Evergarden

Image: IMDb

Follow Gon Freecss as he trains to become a Hunter and uncovers the secrets of his father's past in this thrilling adventure 

 Hunter x Hunter

Image: IMDb

Devilman Crybaby

Image: IMDb

Witness the dark and visceral tale of Akira Fudo, who transforms into Devilman to save humanity from demons 

