Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
December 24, 2023
Top 10 anime series with a powerful villain
Despite being relatively young his battle proficiency and strong intellect make him quite hard to defeat
Meruem (Hunter x Hunter)
Image: IMDB
Boros’s cunning and vicious persona creates more intensity to the anime's action-packed narrative
Image: IMDb
Boros (One Punch Man)
Aims to destroy the foundation of the One Piece world like his name this cunning and manipulative antagonist makes the viewers stuck In their chair
Image: IMDb
Crocodile (One Piece)
With his immense intelligence and strong persona, Shishiou become a tough competitor in front of the protagonist
Image: IMDb
Tsukasa Shishiou (Dr. Stone)
Creating an array of chaos Fyodor’s mastermind surprises the viewer every time he enters the screen
Image: IMDb
Fyodor Dostoevsky (Bungou Stray Dogs)
Possessing the ability to escape death multiple times this strongest member of the Uchiha Clan remains one of the most powerful villains of his deadly features
Image: IMDb
Madara Uchiha (Naruto)
Aizen’s razor-sharp intelligence and combat skills set quite a challenge for the protagonist
Image: IMDb
Sōsuke Aizen (Bleach)
Being immensely powerful and cunning mind this antagonist is a remarkable villain in the history of anime
Image: IMDb
Frieza (Dragon Ball)
Love him or hate him, Light’s spectacular mastermind and unstoppable hostility make this series more iconic
Image: IMDb
Light Yagami (Death Note)
This recurring villain of the series has a self-assured and wicked persona causes a weave of trouble for the heroes
Image: IMDb
Gilgamesh (Fate)
