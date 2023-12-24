Heading 3

December 24, 2023

Top 10 anime series with a powerful villain

Despite being relatively young his battle proficiency and strong intellect make him quite hard to defeat 

Meruem (Hunter x Hunter)

Image: IMDB

Boros’s cunning and vicious persona creates more intensity to the anime's action-packed narrative

Image: IMDb 

Boros (One Punch Man)

Aims to destroy the foundation of the One Piece world like his name this cunning and manipulative antagonist makes the viewers stuck In their chair 

Image: IMDb 

Crocodile (One Piece)

With his immense intelligence and strong persona, Shishiou become a tough competitor in front of the protagonist 

Image: IMDb 

Tsukasa Shishiou (Dr. Stone)

Creating an array of chaos Fyodor’s mastermind surprises the viewer every time he enters the screen 

Image: IMDb 

Fyodor Dostoevsky (Bungou Stray Dogs)

Possessing the ability to escape death multiple times this strongest member of the Uchiha Clan remains one of the most powerful villains of his deadly features 

Image: IMDb 

Madara Uchiha (Naruto)

Aizen’s razor-sharp intelligence and combat skills set quite a challenge for the protagonist

Image: IMDb 

Sōsuke Aizen (Bleach)

Being immensely powerful and cunning mind this antagonist is a remarkable villain in the history of anime 

Image: IMDb 

Frieza (Dragon Ball)

Love him or hate him, Light’s spectacular mastermind and unstoppable hostility make this series more iconic

Image: IMDb 

Light Yagami (Death Note)

This recurring villain of the series has a self-assured and wicked persona causes a weave of trouble for the heroes 

Image: IMDb 

Gilgamesh (Fate)

