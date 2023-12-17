Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

December 17, 2023

Top 10 animes for beginners 

Based on the adventurous journey of a teenage ninja, this renowned anime will be wonderful to start with 

Naruto

Image: Imdb

Considered the breakthrough anime of all time, the narrative follows a genius high schooler Light Yagami who finds a mystical notebook that can kill anybody by simply writing their name on it 

Image: Imdb

Death Note

This endearing fantasy drama will make you smile and sob at the same time

Fruits Basket

Image: Imdb

Science fiction lovers should not overlook the adventures of trained comrades who head across the solar system to apprehend criminals

Cowboy Bebop

Image: Imdb

Running for a decade longer, this famous dark fantasy is centered around the story of survival from the immense creatures called Titans

Attack on Titan

Image: Imdb

You'll be exhilarated to begin your anime journey with the story of a superhero who can defeat his enemies with a single punch 

One-Punch Man

Image: Imdb

Created by Akira Toriyama, this popular anime tells the tale of a young warrior Son Goku who goes on several adventures to hunt the enchanting dragon balls 

Dragon Ball

Image: Imdb

If you're a fan of rom-coms then the adorable love story of Misaki and Takumi will undoubtedly make butterflies in your stomach

Maid Sama

Image: Imdb

Adapted from a similar manga series, the narrative is based on a boy who embarks upon a dangerous expedition to find a cure for his sister’s curse and avenge his family who got devastatingly affected by a demon’s attack 

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Image: Imdb

Streamed from 2009 to 2010, the story revolves around two brothers striving to restore their bodies with a magical artifact after an erred alchemy experiment

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image: Imdb

