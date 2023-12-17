Top 10 animes for beginners 

Based on the adventurous journey of a teenage ninja, this renowned anime will be wonderful to start with
Naruto
Considered the breakthrough anime of all time, the narrative follows a genius high schooler Light Yagami who finds a mystical notebook that can kill anybody by simply writing their name on it
Death Note
This endearing fantasy drama will make you smile and sob at the same time
Fruits Basket
Science fiction lovers should not overlook the adventures of trained comrades who head across the solar system to apprehend criminals
Cowboy Bebop
Running for a decade longer, this famous dark fantasy is centered around the story of survival from the immense creatures called Titans
Attack on Titan
You'll be exhilarated to begin your anime journey with the story of a superhero who can defeat his enemies with a single punch
One-Punch Man
Created by Akira Toriyama, this popular anime tells the tale of a young warrior Son Goku who goes on several adventures to hunt the enchanting dragon balls
Dragon Ball
If you're a fan of rom-coms then the adorable love story of Misaki and Takumi will undoubtedly make butterflies in your stomach
Maid Sama
Adapted from a similar manga series, the narrative is based on a boy who embarks upon a dangerous expedition to find a cure for his sister’s curse and avenge his family who got devastatingly affected by a demon’s attack
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Streamed from 2009 to 2010, the story revolves around two brothers striving to restore their bodies with a magical artifact after an erred alchemy experiment