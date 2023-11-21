Heading 3

Top 10 animes similar to Death Note

Death Note fans will be hooked by this story chronicling death and the afterlife 

Death Parade 

Featuring countless resembles to Death Note this series also features a diary, however, this one comes with an in-depth description of future outcomes 

Future Diary

Giving similar vibes to the classic, the narrative centers around a brilliant neurosurgeon who was drawn to darkness in his attempt to solve some mysteries 

Monster

Narrates the tale of a Britannian student who misuses his superpowers can depict a clear parallel with Death Note 

Code Geass

Featuring 24 episodes, the plotline of the story focuses on a time travel device whereas Death Notes relies on a notebook 

Steins; Gate

This underrated teenage thriller will unquestionably be enjoyable to Death Note fans

Heaven's Memo Notepad

Released in 2012, this thrilling sci-fi anime is immersed in an extraordinary plot line and jaw-dropping twits like Death Note 

Psycho-Pass

Following the adventurous story of Ken Kaneki who strives to survive a ghoul-infested version of Tokyo, its dark theme is quite similar to Death Note 

Tokyo Ghoul

Attack On Titan 

Established on a similar theme of supernatural beings, the leads of this story battle to retrieve their land from deadly creatures called the Titans

The head-to-head combat of Lil' Slugger with Detectives Keiichi Ikari and Mitsuhiro Maniwa will indeed remind you of the feud between Light and L 

Paranoia Agent

