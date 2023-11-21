Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
November 21, 2023
Top 10 animes similar to Death Note
Death Note fans will be hooked by this story chronicling death and the afterlife
Death Parade
Featuring countless resembles to Death Note this series also features a diary, however, this one comes with an in-depth description of future outcomes
Future Diary
Giving similar vibes to the classic, the narrative centers around a brilliant neurosurgeon who was drawn to darkness in his attempt to solve some mysteries
Monster
Narrates the tale of a Britannian student who misuses his superpowers can depict a clear parallel with Death Note
Code Geass
Featuring 24 episodes, the plotline of the story focuses on a time travel device whereas Death Notes relies on a notebook
Steins; Gate
This underrated teenage thriller will unquestionably be enjoyable to Death Note fans
Heaven's Memo Notepad
Released in 2012, this thrilling sci-fi anime is immersed in an extraordinary plot line and jaw-dropping twits like Death Note
Psycho-Pass
Following the adventurous story of Ken Kaneki who strives to survive a ghoul-infested version of Tokyo, its dark theme is quite similar to Death Note
Tokyo Ghoul
Attack On Titan
Established on a similar theme of supernatural beings, the leads of this story battle to retrieve their land from deadly creatures called the Titans
The head-to-head combat of Lil' Slugger with Detectives Keiichi Ikari and Mitsuhiro Maniwa will indeed remind you of the feud between Light and L
Paranoia Agent
