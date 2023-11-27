Heading 3

Top 10 animes that make you laugh hard

Centered around the life of three high school boy’s attempts to complete their education, there is no dull moment in this hilarious anime 

Daily Lives of High School Boys

With a blast of funny moments, this anime tells the tale of a group of young women who strive to indulge in trivial games and activities to get rid of boredom, however, that creates some embarrassing moments in their life 

Asobi Asobase

The story of a superhero with terrific comedic chops undoubtedly deserves a spot on your watchlist 

One Punch Man 

Filled with countless hilarious moments the story revolves around two rich high school students who despite having feelings for each other reluctant to confess 

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War 

This unique fantasy of horror and comedy turned out to be perfect 

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!

Focused on the life of a high school student with powerful psychic abilities the powerful comic timing of the lead will make you laugh your heart out

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K

The protagonist’s flaws allot some incredible comic moments throughout the series 

Haven't You Heard, I'm Sakamoto

In this undoubtedly laughable series, the protagonist encounters many characters, obstacles, and troubles on her everyday journey to school 

Chio's School Road

Gintama

The terrific combination of outrageous comedy and power-pack action will indeed make your day 

Following the life of Kazuma who was transported to a huge fantasy world after his death, this anime is filled with numerous hilarious moments 

KonoSuba

