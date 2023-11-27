Top 10 animes that make you laugh hard

Centered around the life of three high school boy’s attempts to complete their education, there is no dull moment in this hilarious anime
Daily Lives of High School Boys
Image Source: Imdb
With a blast of funny moments, this anime tells the tale of a group of young women who strive to indulge in trivial games and activities to get rid of boredom, however, that creates some embarrassing moments in their life
Image Source: Imdb
Asobi Asobase
The story of a superhero with terrific comedic chops undoubtedly deserves a spot on your watchlist
One Punch Man
Image Source: Imdb
Filled with countless hilarious moments the story revolves around two rich high school students who despite having feelings for each other reluctant to confess
Kaguya-Sama: Love is War
Image Source: Imdb
This unique fantasy of horror and comedy turned out to be perfect
The Devil Is a Part-Timer!
Image Source: Imdb
Focused on the life of a high school student with powerful psychic abilities the powerful comic timing of the lead will make you laugh your heart out
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K
Image Source: Imdb
The protagonist’s flaws allot some incredible comic moments throughout the series
Haven't You Heard, I'm Sakamoto
Image Source: Imdb
In this undoubtedly laughable series, the protagonist encounters many characters, obstacles, and troubles on her everyday journey to school
Chio's School Road
Image Source: Imdb
Gintama
Image Source: Imdb
The terrific combination of outrageous comedy and power-pack action will indeed make your day
Following the life of Kazuma who was transported to a huge fantasy world after his death, this anime is filled with numerous hilarious moments