Top 10 ASTRO songs to listen
An electrifying anthem that ignites the night with its pulsating beats and passionate vocals, promising an unforgettable evening
Image: Fantagio
All Night
A funky and catchy track that'll make you feel confident and ready to conquer the world with its cool vibes
Image: Fantagio
Crazy Sexy Cool
A sweet serenade that leaves you breathless with its tender lyrics and soothing melodies, perfect for a romantic moment
Image: Fantagio
Breathless
Setting your heart on fire, this song blends intense emotions with powerful rhythms, creating a fiery masterpiece
Image: Fantagio
Blue Flame
An uplifting tune that reminds you that you're never alone, featuring harmonious vocals and an inspiring message of unity
Image: Fantagio
One
A playful melody that captures the thrill of a chase, keeping you on the edge with its musical game of hide-and-seek
Hide & Seek
Image: Fantagio
A heartfelt ballad that speaks of enduring love, with soulful vocals that tug at your heartstrings and a melody that lingers
Always You
Image: Fantagio
A bubbly and infectious song that's as irresistible as a sweet crush, bringing out your inner smile
Baby
Image: Fantagio
A sultry and seductive track that's perfect for those late-night adventures, filled with sensuous rhythms
After Midnight
Image: Fantagio
Click Here
A powerful anthem that knocks on the door of your soul, awakening your determination and strength with its energetic sound
Knock
Image: Fantagio