Pujya Doss

 October 14, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 ASTRO songs to listen

An electrifying anthem that ignites the night with its pulsating beats and passionate vocals, promising an unforgettable evening

Image:  Fantagio 

All Night 

A funky and catchy track that'll make you feel confident and ready to conquer the world with its cool vibes

Image:  Fantagio 

Crazy Sexy Cool 

A sweet serenade that leaves you breathless with its tender lyrics and soothing melodies, perfect for a romantic moment

Image:  Fantagio 

Breathless 

Setting your heart on fire, this song blends intense emotions with powerful rhythms, creating a fiery masterpiece

Image:  Fantagio 

Blue Flame 

An uplifting tune that reminds you that you're never alone, featuring harmonious vocals and an inspiring message of unity

Image:  Fantagio 

One 

A playful melody that captures the thrill of a chase, keeping you on the edge with its musical game of hide-and-seek

Hide & Seek 

Image:  Fantagio 

A heartfelt ballad that speaks of enduring love, with soulful vocals that tug at your heartstrings and a melody that lingers

Always You 

Image:  Fantagio 

A bubbly and infectious song that's as irresistible as a sweet crush, bringing out your inner smile

Baby 

Image:  Fantagio 

A sultry and seductive track that's perfect for those late-night adventures, filled with sensuous rhythms

After Midnight 

Image:  Fantagio 

A powerful anthem that knocks on the door of your soul, awakening your determination and strength with its energetic sound

Knock 

Image:  Fantagio 

