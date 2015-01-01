Top 10 Award Winning K-dramas
Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)
A cross-border romance with stellar performances, deftly addressing complex themes and showcasing breathtaking cinematography
Award-worthy for its riveting blend of historical drama, horror, and political intrigue, raising the bar for the zombie genre
Kingdom (2019-2021)
An emotionally charged, beautifully acted drama that tackles mental health sensitively and offers a unique love story
It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)
An outstanding mix of dark humor, gripping plot, and charismatic performances, redefining crime drama excellence
Vincenzo (2021)
Exceptional writing and meticulous character development make it a standout in the crime genre
Stranger (2017-2020)
Heartfelt storytelling, relatable characters, and nostalgic charm create an unforgettable series
Reply 1988 (2015-2016)
Award-worthy for its slice-of-life authenticity, portraying friendship and humanity in a hospital setting
Hospital Playlist (2020-2021)
A profoundly moving and character-driven drama, exploring human connection and resilience, deserving of recognition
My Mister (2018)
The sequel maintains its excellence in storytelling, deserving recognition for its continued gripping narrative
Stranger 2 (2020)
