Top 10 Badass Female Leads in K-dramas
A North Korean defector with deadly martial arts skills competes in a deadly children's game for a chance to win a life-changing prize
Credits: Netflix
Kang Sae Byeok - Squid Game
A woman joins the police force and infiltrates an organized crime ring to avenge her father's death.
Credits: Netflix
Yoon Ji Woo- My Name
A successful children's book author with antisocial personality disorder falls in love with a psychiatric hospital caretaker
Credits: tvN
Ko Moon Young - It's Okay to Not Be Okay
A woman who can see glimpses of the future teams up with a prosecutor to prevent crimes from happening
Credits: SBS
Nam Hang Joo - While You Were Sleeping
A strong and resilient woman struggles to support her family while working for a wealthy and troubled family
Credits: tvN
Kim Sun Woo - My Mister
A woman with superhuman strength uses her powers to protect the people she loves and fight for justice
Credits: JTBC
Do Bong Soon - Strong Girl Bong-Soon
A brilliant doctor falls in love with a special forces captain while they are both stationed in a war-torn country
Credits: KBS2
Kang Mo Yeon - Descendants of the Sun
A chief curator at an art museum secretly runs a fan site for her favorite idol group
Credits: tvN
Sung Deok Mi - Her Private Life
A high-spirited, immortal bride with the power to see ghosts, she defies fate in a beautifully tragic love story
Credits: tvN
Ji Eun Tak - Goblin
To start, she's a single mother who's constantly ridiculed in town for not having a husband so her decision to raise a child alone is seen as blasphemous, but the best part is that she doesn't care
Credits: KBS2
Oh Dong Baek - When The Camellia Blooms