Pujya Doss

 October 15, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Badass Female Leads in K-dramas

A North Korean defector with deadly martial arts skills competes in a deadly children's game for a chance to win a life-changing prize

Credits: Netflix

Kang Sae Byeok - Squid Game 

A woman joins the police force and infiltrates an organized crime ring to avenge her father's death.

Credits: Netflix

Yoon Ji Woo- My Name 

A successful children's book author with antisocial personality disorder falls in love with a psychiatric hospital caretaker

Credits: tvN

Ko Moon Young - It's Okay to Not Be Okay 

A woman who can see glimpses of the future teams up with a prosecutor to prevent crimes from happening

Credits: SBS

Nam Hang Joo - While You Were Sleeping 

A strong and resilient woman struggles to support her family while working for a wealthy and troubled family

Credits: tvN

Kim Sun Woo - My Mister 

A woman with superhuman strength uses her powers to protect the people she loves and fight for justice

Credits: JTBC

Do Bong Soon - Strong Girl Bong-Soon 

A brilliant doctor falls in love with a special forces captain while they are both stationed in a war-torn country

Credits:  KBS2

Kang Mo Yeon - Descendants of the Sun 

A chief curator at an art museum secretly runs a fan site for her favorite idol group

Credits: tvN

Sung Deok Mi - Her Private Life

 A high-spirited, immortal bride with the power to see ghosts, she defies fate in a beautifully tragic love story

Credits: tvN

Ji Eun Tak - Goblin

To start, she's a single mother who's constantly ridiculed in town for not having a husband so her decision to raise a child alone is seen as blasphemous, but the best part is that she doesn't care

Credits: KBS2

 Oh Dong Baek - When The Camellia Blooms

