Top 10 Beautiful Sceneries in K-dramas

This fantasy romance drama showcases breathtaking landscapes, from ancient palaces to picturesque mountains. The story follows a goblin and his quest for mortality, intertwined with the life of a modern-day woman

 Goblin

Image: tvN

Set against the backdrop of a fictional war-torn country, the show features stunning scenes of picturesque landscapes and the challenges faced by the characters

Descendants of the Sun

IMAGE: KBS 2 TV

This historical drama is set during the late 19th century when Korea was under Japanese colonization. It boasts magnificent visuals of the Korean countryside and period architecture

 Mr. Sunshine

Image: tvN

A modern take on the classic Chinese novel journey to the West, this fantasy drama features a mix of urban and supernatural elements, along with beautiful scenes of magical realms and enchanting landscapes

Hwayugi

Image: tvN

This heartwarming drama is set in a small town with charming scenery, capturing the essence of rural life and the blossoming romance between its lead characters

When the Camellia Blooms

IMAGE: KBS 2 TV

Crossing borders between North and South Korea, this romantic drama showcases the stunning landscapes of both countries while telling the story of a paragliding mishap leading to an unexpected romance

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

While not centered on scenery, this drama's fairytale-like aesthetic and whimsical set design create a unique visual experience that enhances the emotional depth of the story

Image: tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

This drama follows the dreams of a 70-year-old man who takes up ballet, and his young ballet instructor. The series offers beautiful scenes of their dance practice and personal growth

Image: tvN

Navillera

Set in the 1980s during a tumultuous period in Korean history, this drama portrays the lives of young people against the backdrop of political upheaval, featuring both nostalgic and impactful scenery

Youth of May

IMAGE: KBS 2 TV

While primarily a dark comedy, this drama occasionally treats viewers to stunning views of the Italian countryside, reflecting the main character's unique background as a Korean-Italian lawyer

 Vincenzo

Image: tvN

