Top 10 Beautiful Sceneries in K-dramas
This fantasy romance drama showcases breathtaking landscapes, from ancient palaces to picturesque mountains. The story follows a goblin and his quest for mortality, intertwined with the life of a modern-day woman
Goblin
Image: tvN
Set against the backdrop of a fictional war-torn country, the show features stunning scenes of picturesque landscapes and the challenges faced by the characters
Descendants of the Sun
IMAGE: KBS 2 TV
This historical drama is set during the late 19th century when Korea was under Japanese colonization. It boasts magnificent visuals of the Korean countryside and period architecture
Mr. Sunshine
Image: tvN
A modern take on the classic Chinese novel journey to the West, this fantasy drama features a mix of urban and supernatural elements, along with beautiful scenes of magical realms and enchanting landscapes
Hwayugi
Image: tvN
This heartwarming drama is set in a small town with charming scenery, capturing the essence of rural life and the blossoming romance between its lead characters
When the Camellia Blooms
IMAGE: KBS 2 TV
Crossing borders between North and South Korea, this romantic drama showcases the stunning landscapes of both countries while telling the story of a paragliding mishap leading to an unexpected romance
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
While not centered on scenery, this drama's fairytale-like aesthetic and whimsical set design create a unique visual experience that enhances the emotional depth of the story
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
This drama follows the dreams of a 70-year-old man who takes up ballet, and his young ballet instructor. The series offers beautiful scenes of their dance practice and personal growth
Image: tvN
Navillera
Set in the 1980s during a tumultuous period in Korean history, this drama portrays the lives of young people against the backdrop of political upheaval, featuring both nostalgic and impactful scenery
Youth of May
IMAGE: KBS 2 TV
While primarily a dark comedy, this drama occasionally treats viewers to stunning views of the Italian countryside, reflecting the main character's unique background as a Korean-Italian lawyer
Vincenzo
Image: tvN