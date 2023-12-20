Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

December 20, 2023

Top 10 best cameos of 2023

Salman Khan made a cameo in SRK’s Pathaan. This was the first time when the two gigantic Spy characters of YRF were crossing each other's path

Salman Khan in Pathaan

Video: YRF's Instagram 

Towards the end of 2023, Shah Rukh Khan returned as Pathaan in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The duo shared a great on-screen banter 

Image: IMDb 

Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3 

Not only SRK but the makers of Tiger 3 also manages to bring Hrithik Roshan in the post-credit scene and surprises the audience with a hint of War 2

Hrithik Roshan in Tiger 3 

Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram 

Who can forget the spectacular entry of Mohanlal in Rajinikanth’s Jailer? The cameo elevated the screenplay and energy of the audience 

Mohanlal in Jailer 

Image: Mohanlal's Instagram 

Not only Mohanlal, but Shiva Rajkumar also won audience love for his short but effective cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer this year 

Shiva Rajkumar in Jailer 

Image: Sun Pictures’ Instagram 

Deepika Padukone has been the lucky charm for SRK. The actress did an extended cameo in Jawan and won praises for her performance 

Deepika Padukone in Jawan

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram 

The makers of Jawan also surprises the fans with another cameo as Sanjay Dutt walks in towards the climax of the movie that boosted the screenplay 

Sanjay Dutt in Jawan 

Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram 

Ali Fazal couldn't able to do Fukrey 3 but manages to surprise the audience with a cameo in the post-credit scene hinting towards the next part of the movie

 Ali Fazal in Fukrey 3 

Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram 

Kartik Aaryan in TJMM

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram 

Kartik Aaryan made a guest appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhooti Main Makkar 

Not only Kartik but Nushratt Bharuccha also did a cameo in Luv Ranjan directed romantic comedy 

Nushratt Bharuccha in TJMM

Image: Nushratt Bharuccha's Instagram 

