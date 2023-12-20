Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 20, 2023
Top 10 best cameos of 2023
Salman Khan made a cameo in SRK’s Pathaan. This was the first time when the two gigantic Spy characters of YRF were crossing each other's path
Salman Khan in Pathaan
Video: YRF's Instagram
Towards the end of 2023, Shah Rukh Khan returned as Pathaan in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The duo shared a great on-screen banter
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3
Not only SRK but the makers of Tiger 3 also manages to bring Hrithik Roshan in the post-credit scene and surprises the audience with a hint of War 2
Hrithik Roshan in Tiger 3
Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Who can forget the spectacular entry of Mohanlal in Rajinikanth’s Jailer? The cameo elevated the screenplay and energy of the audience
Mohanlal in Jailer
Image: Mohanlal's Instagram
Not only Mohanlal, but Shiva Rajkumar also won audience love for his short but effective cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer this year
Shiva Rajkumar in Jailer
Image: Sun Pictures’ Instagram
Deepika Padukone has been the lucky charm for SRK. The actress did an extended cameo in Jawan and won praises for her performance
Deepika Padukone in Jawan
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
The makers of Jawan also surprises the fans with another cameo as Sanjay Dutt walks in towards the climax of the movie that boosted the screenplay
Sanjay Dutt in Jawan
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
Ali Fazal couldn't able to do Fukrey 3 but manages to surprise the audience with a cameo in the post-credit scene hinting towards the next part of the movie
Ali Fazal in Fukrey 3
Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram
Kartik Aaryan in TJMM
Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram
Kartik Aaryan made a guest appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhooti Main Makkar
Not only Kartik but Nushratt Bharuccha also did a cameo in Luv Ranjan directed romantic comedy
Nushratt Bharuccha in TJMM
Image: Nushratt Bharuccha's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.