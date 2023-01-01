Heading 3

Top 10 Best Dressed At MAMA2023

Topping the list is the K-drama world’s legendary actress Uhm Jung Hwa. Do we even need words to describe how efficiently the 54-year-old carried her gorgeous attire and no one could guess her age unless told

SOURCE: Mnet MAMA on Instagram

Yoshiki, the renowned Japanese musician, turned heads on the red carpet with his striking appearance, defying his 58 years with a bold fashion statement

Next up, the young and talented confident queen, Somi made heads turn as she walked through the red carpet of the mega event in style. Somi, not only hosted but also performed at the annual ceremony

Ever doubted if a group could adorn completely different outfits and still serve the looks as one? RIIZE is here to prove you wrong. From all formal to all denim, black, white and grey, they simply slayed together

If one wished to capture simplicity at MAMA 2023, it would definitely be Lee Youngji. The super-talented rapper graced the red carpet in a dark chocolate one-piece accessorized with delicate silver wearables and confidence

Be it a classic good boy look, or a prince charming look or the coolest hip-hop star look, TREASURE served it all together. Though Choi Hyun Suk’s hairstyle might be debatable, one has to admit how well he pulled off a completely different look

Adding a pop of color to the monochromatic red carpet looks was Sooyoung. The K-pop star shone looking none less than an absolute diva in a light blue one-piece dress coupled with minimalistic silver accessories and her ever-so-charming looks

What a gentleman! That’s exactly what one could think of as Park Bo Gum walked on the red carpet as the host for day of the MAMA 2023 awards. Dressed in a navy blue suit, he surely stole viewers’ hearts yet again

If someone took the courage to make a bold fashion statement at the MAMA 2023, it was Shin Monika. The powerhouse of talent took a remarkable red carpet walk dressed all black topped with a red long jacket

 K-pop’s rookie group, ZEROBASEONE also ensured to make their mark at the annual event as they came along dressed formally in shades of blue. From navy to royal, they even donned a distinct accessory in the form of furry add-ons

