Top 10 Best K-drama Boyfriends
A charming and charismatic heir to a luxury hotel chain who finds love in a hotel employee who's not afraid to stand up to him
Goo Won (King the Land)
A kind and thoughtful man who has loved the same woman for countless lifetimes. He's always there for her, no matter what
Moon Seo ha (See You in My 19th Life)
The rich and arrogant CEO falls for one of their employees and turns into the most sweetest and kindest boyfriend ever
Kang Tae Mo (Business Proposal)
A kind and thoughtful man who is secretly in love with his best friend, but he's too afraid to tell her how he feels
Nam Kang Ho (Love to Hate You)
A lonely and grumpy man who has been hurt in the past, but he opens up when he meets a warm and caring woman
Han Dong Jin (Call It Love)
A privileged young man who falls in love with a talented fencer who comes from a poor family and lives in same neighborhood
Beak Jin (Twenty Five, Twenty One)
A tough and determined police detective who is investigating a drug cartel. He's a bit of a loner, but he's also fiercely loyal to his friends and family
Park Joon Moo (The Worst of Evil)
A skilled and dedicated army captain who falls in love with a brilliant doctor. He's a bit of a hothead, but he's also fiercely protective of the people he loves
Yoo Shi Jin (Descendants of the Sun)
A brave and determined entrepreneur who is determined to succeed, no matter what. He's a bit of a loner, but he's also fiercely loyal to his friends and family
Park Sae ro yi (Itaewon Class)
A skilled and dedicated North Korean army officer who falls in love with a South Korean heiress. He's a bit of a cold fish at first, but he gradually warms up to her and her family
Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok (Crash Landing on You)