NOVEMBERb 08, 2023
Top 10 best Kardashian-Jenner couples
Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick
The former couple's relationship is the central attraction of the KUWTK fans. Sadly they parted ways and are currently happy in their lives
Kylie shared a lovable connection with her Baby daddy Travis Scott, until he messed things up by cheating
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott
Out of all of Khloé's toxic relationships, her adorable bond with French is still remembered by the fans. Despite parting ways, they are still good friends
Khloé Kardashian & French Montana
The ex-couple dated from 2007 to 2009, till the time Rob ruined it with infidelity
Rob Kardashian & Adriene Bailon
There are barely any ugly moments between this pair who started dating in 2015
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Featured in multiple episodes of KUWTK, the former couple dated for three years
Kylie Jenner & Tyga
One of the popular couples in the clan, Kim shocked the world after announcing her divorce from the rapper in 2021
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
The parents-to-be tied the knot in 2022, from their nonstop PDAs, it isn't hard to assume that they're madly in love with each other
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny
Although the couple hasn't publicly acknowledged their relationship yet, their numerous dinner dates and outings proved they're having a pretty great time together
Started dating recently the couple didn't shy away from PDA in their multiple outings
Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet
