Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

NOVEMBERb 08, 2023

Top 10 best Kardashian-Jenner couples

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick

Image Source: Getty

The former couple's relationship is the central attraction of the KUWTK fans. Sadly they parted ways and are currently  happy in their lives 

Kylie shared a lovable connection with her Baby daddy Travis Scott, until he messed things up by cheating 

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Image Source: Getty

Out of all of Khloé's toxic relationships, her adorable bond with French is still remembered by the fans. Despite parting ways, they are still good friends

Khloé Kardashian & French Montana

Image Source: Getty

The ex-couple dated from 2007 to 2009, till the time Rob ruined it with infidelity

Rob Kardashian & Adriene Bailon

Image Source: Getty

There are barely any ugly moments between this pair who started dating in 2015

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble 

Image source: Kris Jenner’s Instagram

Featured in multiple episodes of KUWTK, the former couple dated for three years 

Kylie Jenner & Tyga

Image Source: Getty

One of the popular couples in the clan, Kim shocked the world after announcing her divorce from the rapper in 2021

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Image Source: Getty

The parents-to-be tied the knot in 2022, from their nonstop PDAs, it isn't hard to assume that they're madly in love with each other 

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Image Source: Getty

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny

Image Source: Getty

Although the couple hasn't publicly acknowledged their relationship yet, their numerous dinner dates and outings proved they're having a pretty great time together 

Started dating recently the couple didn't shy away from PDA in their multiple outings 

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet

Image Source: Getty

