Pujya Doss

august 29, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Besties-Turned-Lovers K-dramas

This drama is a romantic comedy about two childhood friends who have always been there for each other and along the way, they fall in love

Fight for My Way 

Image: KBS2

This drama is a romantic comedy about two childhood friends who meet again after many years. The girl has become beautiful, while the boy has become overweight and unattractive

 She Was Pretty

Image: MBC

This drama is a romantic comedy about three friends who have been in love with each other at different points in their lives. They must learn to let go of their past and move on

My First First Love

Image: Netflix

This drama is a romantic comedy about a weightlifter and a swimmer who fall in love. They must learn to balance their love life with their demanding training schedules

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

Image: MBC

This drama is a slice-of-life drama about five friends who grow up together in the 1980s. They experience the ups and downs of friendship, love, and family

Reply 1988

Image: tvN

This drama is a romantic drama about a woman who moves back to her hometown and meets a man who runs a bookstore. They help each other heal from their pasts, and along the way, they fall in love

When the Weather is Fine

Image: JTBC

This is a story about the photographer friend who's friend zoned by his friend whom they have known each other for 2 decades

Image: Disney+

Soundtrack #1

A former couple who reunited after their documentary from 10 years ago went viral. They start to question their feelings for each other

Image: SBS

 Our Beloved Summer

The quirky journey of a young woman gifted with super strength and her childhood friend, who begins to see her in a new light

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC

This drama is a coming-of-age drama about two friends who fall in love in the 1990s. They must overcome their personal and professional challenges, but they are determined to be together

Twenty-Five Twenty-One 

Image: tvN

