Top 10 Besties-Turned-Lovers K-dramas
This drama is a romantic comedy about two childhood friends who have always been there for each other and along the way, they fall in love
Fight for My Way
Image: KBS2
This drama is a romantic comedy about two childhood friends who meet again after many years. The girl has become beautiful, while the boy has become overweight and unattractive
She Was Pretty
Image: MBC
This drama is a romantic comedy about three friends who have been in love with each other at different points in their lives. They must learn to let go of their past and move on
My First First Love
Image: Netflix
This drama is a romantic comedy about a weightlifter and a swimmer who fall in love. They must learn to balance their love life with their demanding training schedules
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC
This drama is a slice-of-life drama about five friends who grow up together in the 1980s. They experience the ups and downs of friendship, love, and family
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
This drama is a romantic drama about a woman who moves back to her hometown and meets a man who runs a bookstore. They help each other heal from their pasts, and along the way, they fall in love
When the Weather is Fine
Image: JTBC
This is a story about the photographer friend who's friend zoned by his friend whom they have known each other for 2 decades
Image: Disney+
Soundtrack #1
A former couple who reunited after their documentary from 10 years ago went viral. They start to question their feelings for each other
Image: SBS
Our Beloved Summer
The quirky journey of a young woman gifted with super strength and her childhood friend, who begins to see her in a new light
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
This drama is a coming-of-age drama about two friends who fall in love in the 1990s. They must overcome their personal and professional challenges, but they are determined to be together
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: tvN