Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 02, 2023

Top 10 biggest Hindi box office openers of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan took the biggest opening of the year with 65 Crs nett in Hindi 

Jawan

Image: IMDb

Before Jawan, It was SRK's Pathaan that stormed the box office with an opening box office collection of 55 Crs in Hindi 

Image: IMDb

 Pathaan

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal took the third spot with 52 Crs net opening at the Hindi box office 

Animal

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan proved yet again why he is called the biggest crowd-puller. Tiger 3 turns out to be his career’s best opening with 43 Crs nett BOC on Diwali day

 Tiger 3 

Image: IMDb

Sunny Deol marked his big comeback with Gadar 2 this year. The movie takes an opening of 39 crs net while standing strong at the 5th spot 

Gadar 2 

Image: IMDb

Prabhas’ Adipurush was unable to stand up to the expectations. However, it made 32.5 Crs net on its opening day and secured the 6th spot on the list

Adipurush 

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's maiden collab didn't live up to the fans' expectations but managed to earn an opening of 28 Crs net 

 Dunki 

Image: IMDb

Prabhas’ action drama, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire took a decent opening of 15.50 Crs net in Hindi. It is resting on the 8th spot 

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire 

Image: IMDb

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar 

Image: IMDb

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic comedy managed to take an opening of 14 crs nett. The movie secured the 9th spot on the list 

Salman Khan's action drama, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan could only earn 13.25 crs net in Hindi on its opening day and secured the tenth position 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here