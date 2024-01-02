Heading 3
January 02, 2023
Top 10 biggest Hindi box office openers of 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan took the biggest opening of the year with 65 Crs nett in Hindi
Jawan
Image: IMDb
Before Jawan, It was SRK's Pathaan that stormed the box office with an opening box office collection of 55 Crs in Hindi
Image: IMDb
Pathaan
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal took the third spot with 52 Crs net opening at the Hindi box office
Animal
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan proved yet again why he is called the biggest crowd-puller. Tiger 3 turns out to be his career’s best opening with 43 Crs nett BOC on Diwali day
Tiger 3
Image: IMDb
Sunny Deol marked his big comeback with Gadar 2 this year. The movie takes an opening of 39 crs net while standing strong at the 5th spot
Gadar 2
Image: IMDb
Prabhas’ Adipurush was unable to stand up to the expectations. However, it made 32.5 Crs net on its opening day and secured the 6th spot on the list
Adipurush
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's maiden collab didn't live up to the fans' expectations but managed to earn an opening of 28 Crs net
Dunki
Image: IMDb
Prabhas’ action drama, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire took a decent opening of 15.50 Crs net in Hindi. It is resting on the 8th spot
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
Image: IMDb
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar
Image: IMDb
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic comedy managed to take an opening of 14 crs nett. The movie secured the 9th spot on the list
Salman Khan's action drama, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan could only earn 13.25 crs net in Hindi on its opening day and secured the tenth position
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Image: IMDb
