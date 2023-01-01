Top 10 BL K-dramas of 2023 So Far
A Korean BL series about two high school students who start as enemies but become close friends. The archery club star and the cheeky classmate open up about their inner struggles
A Shoulder to Cry On
Source: IPQ Entertainment, MODT Studio
"Our Dating Sim" is a Korean BL series about a workplace romance between childhood friends at a video game company
Our Dating Sim
Source: Heavenly
Love Tractor is a Korean BL series about a law student's escape to the countryside, where he finds a budding relationship with a friendly farmer
Love Tractor
Source: Next Entertainment World
A Korean BL series about an author and a struggling director with a shared past, brought together by the director's desire to adapt the writer's romance novel into a movie
Individual Circumstances
Source: Heavenly
Love Mate is a Korean BL series about an office romance between two polar opposites. Their clash leads to a change of heart and the possibility of love
Love Mate
Source: Studio Winsome
A Korean BL series featuring a singer and pianist who find love at a wedding. The introverted protagonist overcomes insecurities from a manipulative past relationship with the help of his new love interest
Happy Merry Ending
Source: TVING
Star Struck is a Korean BL series about two childhood friends from troubled homes. They lean on each other for emotional support, but the protagonist's hidden romantic feelings may put their bond at risk
Star Struck
Source: tvN
The Eighth Sense is a Korean BL series about the emotional relationship between two university students. As they bond over surfing, the charming companion's hidden struggle with mental health comes to light
The Eighth Sense
Source: Viki
Unintentional Love Story is a Korean BL series about a fired office employee's vacation and his unexpected love story with a mysterious pottery shop owner in a charming coastal town
Unintentional Love Story
Source: TVING
The series is about a restaurant owner who forbids alcohol but faces business risks. A persistent customer persuades him to reconsider, leading to a revealing bond between them
All the Liquors
Source: GagaOOLala