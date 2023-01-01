Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 03, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 BL K-dramas of 2023 So Far

A Korean BL series about two high school students who start as enemies but become close friends. The archery club star and the cheeky classmate open up about their inner struggles

A Shoulder to Cry On

Source: IPQ Entertainment, MODT Studio

"Our Dating Sim" is a Korean BL series about a workplace romance between childhood friends at a video game company

Our Dating Sim

Source: Heavenly

Love Tractor is a Korean BL series about a law student's escape to the countryside, where he finds a budding relationship with a friendly farmer

Love Tractor

Source: Next Entertainment World

A Korean BL series about an author and a struggling director with a shared past, brought together by the director's desire to adapt the writer's romance novel into a movie

Individual Circumstances

Source: Heavenly

Love Mate is a Korean BL series about an office romance between two polar opposites. Their clash leads to a change of heart and the possibility of love

Love Mate

Source: Studio Winsome

A Korean BL series featuring a singer and pianist who find love at a wedding. The introverted protagonist overcomes insecurities from a manipulative past relationship with the help of his new love interest

Happy Merry Ending

Source: TVING

Star Struck is a Korean BL series about two childhood friends from troubled homes. They lean on each other for emotional support, but the protagonist's hidden romantic feelings may put their bond at risk

Star Struck

Source: tvN

The Eighth Sense is a Korean BL series about the emotional relationship between two university students. As they bond over surfing, the charming companion's hidden struggle with mental health comes to light

The Eighth Sense

Source: Viki

Unintentional Love Story is a Korean BL series about a fired office employee's vacation and his unexpected love story with a mysterious pottery shop owner in a charming coastal town

Unintentional Love Story

Source: TVING

The series is about a restaurant owner who forbids alcohol but faces business risks. A persistent customer persuades him to reconsider, leading to a revealing bond between them

All the Liquors

Source: GagaOOLala

