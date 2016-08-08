Top 10 BLACKPINK facts for BLINKS
BLACKPINK shined on the K-pop scene on August 8, 2016, with four unique stars
Debut Date:
Jisoo, the eldest, radiates warmth and talent, captivating fans worldwide
Jisoo's Charm:
Jennie's rap flows like a river; her voice is both sweet and powerful
Jennie's Rap:
Rosé's voice is a melody, touching hearts with its soulful depth
Rosé's Voice:
Lisa dances with fire, her moves sharp and mesmerizing
Lisa's Moves:
Their music video for Ddu-du Ddu-du smashed viewing records, showcasing their global impac
Record Breakers:
They charm fans in five languages, reflecting their international appeal
Language Maestros:
With unique styles, they're not just music stars but fashion trendsetters
Fashion Icons:
They reign supreme with the most YouTube followers for a K-pop band
YouTube Queens:
Their fans, BLINKS, share a special bond, united by music and passion
BLINK Love:
