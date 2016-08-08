Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 23, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 BLACKPINK facts for BLINKS

BLACKPINK shined on the K-pop scene on August 8, 2016, with four unique stars

Image: YG Entertainment

Debut Date: 

Jisoo, the eldest, radiates warmth and talent, captivating fans worldwide

Image: YG Entertainment

Jisoo's Charm:

Jennie's rap flows like a river; her voice is both sweet and powerful

Jennie's Rap: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Rosé's voice is a melody, touching hearts with its soulful depth

Rosé's Voice: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Lisa dances with fire, her moves sharp and mesmerizing

Lisa's Moves:

Image: YG Entertainment

Their music video for Ddu-du Ddu-du smashed viewing records, showcasing their global impac

Record Breakers:

Image: YG Entertainment

They charm fans in five languages, reflecting their international appeal

Language Maestros:

Image: YG Entertainment

With unique styles, they're not just music stars but fashion trendsetters

Fashion Icons:

Image: YG Entertainment

They They reign supreme with the most YouTube followers for a K-pop band

YouTube Queens: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Their Their fans, BLINKS, share a special bond, united by music and passion

BLINK Love: 

Image: YG Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here