Top 10 BLACKPINK songs to know
BLACKPINK's emotional anthem for autumn vibes. Picture crisp air, powerful vocals, and relatable lyrics painting love's ups and downs
Lovesick Girls
Images: YG Entertainment
A soulful acoustic gem for cozy autumn nights. BLACKPINK's harmonies and heartfelt lyrics create a warm, intimate atmosphere
Stay
Images: YG Entertainment
Add mystery to your fall playlist with BLACKPINK's sultry vocals and stylish beats in Whistle, capturing autumn nights filled with intrigue
Whistle
Images: YG Entertainment
Infuse autumn days with youthful energy. BLACKPINK's upbeat anthem radiates positivity, empowering you to savor every fall moment
Forever Young
Images: YG Entertainment
Heat up autumn nights with this fiery track. BLACKPINK's edgy beats and dynamic vocals create a passionate atmosphere for the fall ambiance
Playing with Fire
Images: YG Entertainment
How You Like That
Unleash autumn confidence with BLACKPINK's empowering hit. Bold beats and fierce lyrics evoke determination and style, a perfect fall anthem
Images: YG Entertainment
Celebrate autumn's fleeting beauty with this upbeat track. BLACKPINK's infectious energy mirrors colorful foliage, creating a joyful seasonal vibe
As If It's Your Last
Images: YG Entertainment
Amp up your fall playlist with BLACKPINK's intense anthem. Dynamic beats and bold lyrics add excitement to your autumn days
Kill This Love
Images: YG Entertainment
Sweeten autumn with this playful collaboration. BLACKPINK's lively energy, catchy beats, and Selena Gomez's sugary vocals create a delightful treat.
Ice Cream
Images: YG Entertainment
Close out autumn with a bang. BLACKPINK's iconic track blends fierce confidence with infectious beats, a powerful anthem for embracing fall with style.
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du
Images: YG Entertainment