Pujya Doss

January 07, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 BLACKPINK songs to know 

BLACKPINK's emotional anthem for autumn vibes. Picture crisp air, powerful vocals, and relatable lyrics painting love's ups and downs

Lovesick Girls

Images: YG Entertainment

A soulful acoustic gem for cozy autumn nights. BLACKPINK's harmonies and heartfelt lyrics create a warm, intimate atmosphere

Stay

Add mystery to your fall playlist with BLACKPINK's sultry vocals and stylish beats in Whistle, capturing autumn nights filled with intrigue

Whistle 

Infuse autumn days with youthful energy. BLACKPINK's upbeat anthem radiates positivity, empowering you to savor every fall moment

Forever Young

Heat up autumn nights with this fiery track. BLACKPINK's edgy beats and dynamic vocals create a passionate atmosphere for the fall ambiance

Playing with Fire

How You Like That

Unleash autumn confidence with BLACKPINK's empowering hit. Bold beats and fierce lyrics evoke determination and style, a perfect fall anthem

Celebrate autumn's fleeting beauty with this upbeat track. BLACKPINK's infectious energy mirrors colorful foliage, creating a joyful seasonal vibe

As If It's Your Last

Amp up your fall playlist with BLACKPINK's intense anthem. Dynamic beats and bold lyrics add excitement to your autumn days

Kill This Love

Sweeten autumn with this playful collaboration. BLACKPINK's lively energy, catchy beats, and Selena Gomez's sugary vocals create a delightful treat.

Ice Cream

Close out autumn with a bang. BLACKPINK's iconic track blends fierce confidence with infectious beats, a powerful anthem for embracing fall with style.

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du

