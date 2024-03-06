A modern adaptation of the Mahabharata, Raajneeti delves into the complex dynamics of power and politics within a family, directed by the talented Prakash Jha, this political drama is a compelling must-watch
Raajneeti
Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Haasil provided Irrfan Khan with his breakthrough role in Hindi Cinema, set against the backdrop of student politics, this film has become a cult classic
Haasil
Anurag Kashyap's directorial masterpiece, Gulaal, has achieved cult status, exposing the dark underbelly of student politics while exploring themes of power, betrayal, and clashing ideologies
Gulaal
Starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, Sarkar is a gripping political drama loosely based on the life of Balasaheb Thackeray, directed by the renowned Ram Gopal Varma
Sarkar
Dibakar Bannerjee's critically acclaimed political thriller, Shanghai, exposes the corruption and political maneuvering in a small town during a controversial infrastructure project, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats
Shanghai
Directed by Prakash Jha, Aarakshan fearlessly tackles the sensitive issue of caste-based reservation in the Indian education system, making it a thought-provoking and essential political drama
Aarakshan
A biting satire on the politics of Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi, Kissaa Kursee Kaa was banned by the Indian Government during the Emergency period, with all prints confiscated
Kissaa Kursee Kaa
The 1973 film Garam Hava, starring Balraj Sahni in the lead role, stands as one of the few serious films that poignantly portrays the post-Partition plight of Muslims in India
Garam Hava
Released in 1975, Aandhi is a political drama directed by Gulzar that faced controversy and was initially banned by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during its release
Aandhi
Article 370
The recent political thriller Article 370 boldly addresses the abrogation of Jammu & Kashmir's separate constitution, sparking important discussions and debates